Best Cyber Monday TV deals of 2019: get a television this weekend for less

Now is your chance to find Cyber Monday TV deals, even if though it's ahead of the actual online shopping holiday on December 2. The best 4K TV deals await.

Cyber Monday deals have started early at stores around the world, including at Amazon, Walmart, Currys, John Lewis, and Best Buy, which are touting meaningful price cuts. A lot are leftovers from Black Friday 2019.

In the US, the most attractive deals come from budget-friendly TCL 4K TVs to Sony's stunning OLED Bravia TV, and everything in between. Meanwhile, UK buyers have been treated to an astonishingly cheap Philips Ambilight TV, as well as fantastic price cuts on Now TV streaming passes.

When is Cyber Monday 2019? Cyber Monday is technically December 2 this year, but retailers are calling it Cyber Week in some cases and launching deals early. Aside from TV deals, there's lots of tech, gaming, appliances, and computing deals, so keep checking out best Cyber Monday deals hub for the latest.

There are a lot of TV options out there, which makes prices cheaper than ever, but also makes your decision making that much harder. Case in point, in the US Walmart has been leading the pack; its sale includes record-low prices on top brand TVs like Samsung, LG, Vizio, Philips, and more.

One of the best deals we've seen was on Samsung's 65-inch Q60 QLED, which has been given an $800 discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $997.99 for an absolute bargain.

In the UK, Curry's incredible £1,000 discount on this 65-inch LG E9 OLED quickly ran out of stock (understandably), but the UK retailer still has plenty of good TV deals you can find below – with a Google Nest Mini thrown in for just £10 with every TV purchase.

That's just scratching the surface of the Cyber Monday TV deals available – which is why we've scoured the web to bring you the very best of the bunch, whether you're shopping in the US or UK. No matter what size you're after (40-inch? 75-inch?) there should be something for you. Happy shopping!

Top 5 Cyber Monday TV deals right now

Cyber Monday TV Deals (US)

The best Cyber Monday TV deals (US)

TCL 6-Series 75-inch TV (75R617): $2,299 $1,299 at Amazon

For folks who want the biggest screen for the least amount of money, check out this 75-inch 4K HDR TV deal from Amazon and TCL. This model is the 6-Series, one step up from the 5-Series, which offers higher brightness and better contrast, and still comes with Roku built-in and Dolby Vision HDR. It's a great big-screen TV!View Deal

TCL 6-Series 55-inch: $649 $599 at Amazon

The TCL 6-Series 55-inch is one of our favorite TVs, as it pairs excellent picture quality with a price that literally no one can argue with. And, in time for Cyber Monday TV deals, you can save an extra $50 at Amazon.View Deal

TCL 5-Series 55-inch TV (55S525): $699 $329 at Amazon

One of the best TV deals we've seen yet on Amazon is this big discount on the TCL 5-Series for $370 off its regular price (originally the discount was $300). This 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision has Roku built-in, which means you'll never have to worry about finding something to watch.View Deal

TCL 5-Series 43-inch TV (43S525): $499 $249.99 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision, this early Cyber Monday is your ticket, now an extra $50 cheaper than its original discount. It's TCL's 5-Series TV that offers Dolby Vision HDR plus comes with Roku TV built-in. It's great for gamers living in dorms, folks look for a second screen, or anyone with a smaller home entertainment center.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Q60 QLED TV (QN65Q60R): $1,797 $997.99 on Amazon

One of the best TV deals happening ahead of Cyber Monday is this one for a 65-inch Samsung Q60 QLED TV. Usually this TV sells for nearly $1,800 but it's on sale this week for just under a grand.View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $227.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller screen size, Walmart has the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $277.99. That's a $200+ discount and the best price we've found for the UHD smart TV.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $527.99 $327.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the ultra-slim Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $327.99. That's a $200 discount for the smart TV that includes PureColor technology for bright, bold colors and sharp contrasts.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $699.99 $477.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $477.99. The 2019 Ultra HD TV includes smart capabilities and features a curved screen for an enhanced viewing experience.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $599.99 $327.99 at Walmart

Get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $328 at Walmart. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and includes the SmartThings App, which allows you to stream content directly from your phone to your TV.

View Deal

Sony 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $699.99 $448 at Amazon

You can save $250 on the Sony 55-inch 4K smart TV. The Ultra HD TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the 4K X-Reality Pro and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

View Deal

LG 75-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $999.99 $729.99 at Best Buy

Get the feature-rich LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale at for $749.99 - wait, no, it's now $729.99! Price drop! The big-screen TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.

View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $649.99 $478 at Walmart

Get the LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale at Walmart for $478. The smart TV features ThinQ AI technology and has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control your TV and other smart home devices using just your voice.

View Deal

LG 55-inch Nano 9 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

The feature-packed LG 55-inch 4K TV has dropped a further $50 to $899.99. The Nano 9 Series TV features bold, bright colors and includes ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub. View Deal

Hisense 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: $428 $329 at Walmart

If you're looking for a feature-rich mid-size TV then look no further than the Hisense 58-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $329 (but it was previously $299). The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to browse movies, find shows, adjust the volume, and more.

View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $189.99 at Walmart

You can grab a 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $189.99 during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $359 at Walmart

You can score a massive $520 price cut on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

Toshiba Fire TV: Up to 30% off at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable 4K TV with HDR, a Fire TV is an obvious choice. Right now, ahead of Black Friday, you can get the Toshiba Fire TV in one of three sizes for as little as $229 for the 43-inch.View Deal

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV: $380 $269.99 at Amazon

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, the Toshiba 50-inch TV is on sale for $269.99. Stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more thanks to the built-in Fire TV, and enjoy voice control with Amazon Alexa.

View Deal

Insignia Fire TV: Up to 29% off at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV lineup is all about providing decent panels at low prices, while still providing some excellent software. And, now you can get an Insignia Fire TV for as little as $229 for the 43-inch model. View Deal

Sony Home Theater Projector VPL-VW295ES: $4999.99 $4,498 at Amazon

Want to get that big-screen action through projection rather than a TV? This premium 4K projector from Sony will bring cinema-like visuals to your home, with more than $500 the usual price.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote and is currently 50% off at Amazon's Black Friday sale, though stock won't arrive until later.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

You can get the Fire TV Stick on sale for just $19.99 at Amazon. A great stocking stuffer gift idea, the streaming player features an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to find and launch movies and TV shows.

View Deal

All-new Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the Amazon Fire TV Cube, a hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible. Use your voice to play music, ask questions and control your smart home devices without turning on your TV.

View Deal

Cyber Monday TV deals (UK)

The best Cyber Monday TV deals (UK)

Philips 70-Inch 4K TV + Soundbar: £1,062.46 £699 at Amazon

This giant Philips TV supports the Dolby Vision HDR format and Dolby Atmos sound to provide truly cinematic picture and sound quality. The included Bluetooth soundbar also lets you stream music wirelessly too.View Deal

Samsung RU8000 | 4K | 55-inch: £899 £599 at Currys

A mid-range, mid-spec set well worth its price tag, even before you take this £300 discount into account. Throw in HDR10+ and HLG support, as well as 4K Ultra HD resolution, and you've got a highly tempting offer.View Deal

Samsung Q70 QLED TV | 4K | 55-inch: £1199 £799 at Currys

Why settle for LED? This quantum dot television boasts superior contrast and a dazzlingly bright display, alongside Samsung's breezy Tizen OS and brilliant picture quality. We gave the Q70 4.5/5 stars for a reason – and at just £799, it's a real steal.View Deal

LG C9 OLED | 4K | 65-inch: £2,799 £1,899 at Currys

Does anything beat the C9? LG's 2019 OLED TV offers startling picture quality, a zippy smart platform, and capable sound beyond anything at this price point. Now only £1,899.View Deal

LG W9 OLED | 65-inch | 4K TV: £5,999 £3,999 at John Lewis

If you need a huge 65-inch TV – and one with an OLED panel – you're going to end up paying a lot, but this £2000 discount should make it a bit less painful. With John Lewis' five-year guarantee, your big purchase will be sure to last you a long time too.View Deal

LG 55-inch LED NanoCell 4K TV: £1,499 £999 at John Lewis

If you want something a little bigger (and higher spec), the 55SM9800PLA model comes with LG's beautiful NanoCell technology, making for incredibly accurate colours – and now, it's a further £300 cheaper than its earlier sale price. View Deal

LG 65-inch LED NanoCell 4K TV: £1,999 £1,499 at John Lewis

The 65-inch model also comes with a great £500 discount in John Lewis' Cyber Monday sales, a bigger sale price than it was already discounted for. View Deal

JVC 39-inch Smart TV: £299 £199 at Currys

Just want the cheapest television you can find? This 39-inch JVC set has an HD display and Freeview Play for on demand access to UK broadcasters – and is now £100 off.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 65-inch 4K Smart TV: £1,199 £749 at Currys

A big TV deserves a big discount, and this 65-inch display from Philips comes with 4K resolution, atmospheric Ambilight, and support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 50-inch 4K Smart TV: £799 £449 at Currys

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, and Philips' proprietary Ambilight projection make this a 4K TV ready to serve your home cinema needs.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 55-inch 4K Smart TV: £899 £549 at Currys

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, and Philips' proprietary Ambilight projection make this a 4K TV ready to serve your home cinema needs.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 75-inch 4K Smart TV: £1,499 £899 at Currys

A big TV deserves a big discount, and this 75-inch display from Philips has seen a whopping £600 price cut for Cyber Monday at Currys. With 4K resolution, broad HDR support, Ambilight, and FreeView Play, this is a brilliant buy.View Deal

Samsung 43-inch RU7020 4K TV: £379 £299 at Currys

Looking for a 4K TV that doesn't take up your entire living room (or empty your bank account?) This 43-inch model from Samsung is a great choice – and with £80 off, it's a bargain in the Currys Cyber Monday sales.View Deal

Samsung 50-inch RU7020 4K TV: £449 £379 at Currys

You can get an even bigger saving on the 50-inch model, which is currently discounted by £70 – and a 50-inch 4K Samsung TV for under £400 is a great deal in our books.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch RU7020 4K TV: £1,299 £899 at Currys

This is the best deal of the lot – you can save a whopping £400 on the fantastic 75-inch RU7020 4K TV, bringing the price down to under £1,000. View Deal

Samsung The Frame 49-inch: £1,499 £999 at John Lewis

Want a great Samsung TV and a work of art all in one go? John Lewis has knocked a third of the price of this TV-slash-home decoration, and it's also part of the retailer's five-year guarantee, making it decidedly a bargain here.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: £2499 £2,199 at John Lewis

One of the most impressive 4K TVs on the market right now is this huge QLED screen from Samsung, with high-end tech to make it one of the best available right now. Sure, it's a little pricey, but £300 off should make it a bit more palatable for those who want it.

View Deal

LG B9 55-inch OLED TV: £1,299 £1,099 at Currys

LG's budget OLED TV takes a hit on picture processing to lower the cost, and the result is just about worth the compromise. It comes with 4K resolution, HDR, Dolby Vision, and 2.2 channel audio.View Deal

LG 43UM7000PLA 4K TV: £349 £299 at Currys

If you want a 4K TV on a budget, this 43-inch LG model is more attractive at a sub-£300 price. It features Smart TV features, so you can watch Netflix and Prime Video in 4K. And grab a Google Nest Mini for £10 with the purchase, too. View Deal

LG SM8500 49-inch 4K UHD TV: £749 £499 at Currys

This LG NanoCell TV offers a 4K HDR panel, with universal HDR support, Freeview Play, and Dolby Atmos audio. You only get Local Array dimming zones, though, so expect some blooming and middling brightness control.View Deal

LG SM9000 49-inch 4K UHD TV: £1,099 £749 at Currys

This LG NanoCell TV offers a 4K HDR panel, with universal HDR support, Freeview Play, and Dolby Atmos audio. You'll get Full Array dimming zones here, making for an improvement on the SM8500, but still falling short of more premium models.View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV: £1,799 £1,299 at John Lewis

The biggest saving on a John Lewis TV deal is £500 off a giant 4K Ultra HD Android TV from Sony, one of the biggest TV manufacturers. That's more than 25% off, a great deal for people who want a new high-end TV.

View Deal

Sony Bravia 49-inch KD49XG7093 4K TV: now £525 at John Lewis

Sony Bravias TV are one of the leading brands in the world of 4K visuals and this is a popular 2019 model. You'll pay a little more for Bravias, but the step in quality is there to see. Also, John Lewis has thrown in a five-year guarantee on this TV deal, which makes the extra cash work harder for you.

View Deal

Panasonic 55-inch 4K TV: £1,999 £1,699 at John Lewis

This Panasonic 4K TV is exclusive to John Lewis, so if you want this high-end screen you'll have to buy it from here. With a slew of great features including Dolby Atmos sound and Ultra HD Premium certification, it's definitely worth checking out.

View Deal

Now TV Smart Box with 4K and voice: £49.99 £24.99 at Argos

Now TV is a super flexible way to stream TV and movies, whether you want to stick to free content or try premium channels. There's no need to tie yourself into a long contract, and you can pay on a day-by-day basis if you want. It supports voice search too, so there's no tricky typing.

View Deal

Should you upgrade your TV on Cyber Monday? We weigh up your options

Cyber Monday TV deals you missed

Hisense 65H8F 65in 4K TV with Android: $699 $599 at Best Buy

This Android-powered 4K TV from Hisense comes with a voice remote so you can control playback totally hands-free – and with $100 off, this is a pretty good deal from Best Buy.View Deal

Samsung Flat 43-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV: $799.99 $497.99 at Amazon

Get the 2019 Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $497.99. The QLED TV delivers bright and bold colors thanks to the Quantum dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.



Element 40-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $248 $179.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, the Element 40-inch smart TV is on sale for $179.99. The UHD TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

View Deal

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $549.99 $277.99 at Walmart

Looking for something bigger? This 50-inch ultra-slim smart TV includes the Samsung Remote Control, which allows you access to all your streaming services all in one place.

View Deal

LG 65-inch C9 OLED | 65-inch: $2,796 $1,799 at Newegg

The LG OLED C9 is an absolutely jaw-dropping TV with some of the best display technology on the market. It's usually pretty prohibitively priced, but at Newegg you can save 39% in this early Black Friday TV Deal

(OUT OF STOCK) TCL 6-Series 55-inch 4K LED TV with Roku: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

If you want a 4K LED smart TV, you won't find a better one for this price – coming with Dolby Vision and stunning HDR, this is a great deal from Best Buy.

(ORIGINAL PRICE) Hisense H43B7100UK 43-Inch 4K Smart TV: £399 £249 at Amazon

If you need a 4K smart TV and you don't want to blow all your money on an expensive set, look no further than this 43-inch Hisense display. With a price cut of £150, this is a fantastic deal from Amazon ahead of its Black Friday sales.

(OUT OF STOCK) TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED HDR Roku Smart TV: $ 1,099.99 $699.99 at Amazon

The TCL 65-inch 4K TV gets a $400 price cut at Amazon (even more than its original $300 saving during the Black Friday period). The big-screen smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Dolby Vision HDR and QLED color technology.

View Deal