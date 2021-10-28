Beats Cyber Monday deals 2021: the best stores to buy new Beats headphones this year

Beats Cyber Monday deals are already coming in hot this year, with some decent sales happening right now on the Beats Solo Pro, Beats Solo3 and PowerBeats Pro.

Why is that exciting? Well, while Beats by Dre headphones are popular, they can also be super expensive – which means you usually have to save up for a long while in order to buy a pair. The only exception, of course, is during Cyber Monday, (happening this year on November 29) and the weeks leading up to it.

That said, until the clock strikes midnight on November 29, 2021, you can save big on Beats headphones during both the Amazon Cyber Monday sale and Best Buy Cyber Monday sale, where you can find great deals on the latest Beats headphones.

In fact, some deals might have been a little too good ahead of the Black Friday / Cyber Monday rush. Amazon US recently had massive discounts on a range of Beats headphones, including the Beats Studio3, Solo3, Studio Buds and PowerBeats Pro. Unfortunately, the retail giant has since sold through their entire stock of all the above products, but we're always keeping an eye out for more ahead of the upcoming sales event.

The best early Beats Cyber Monday deals (US)

Beats Solo3 Wireless: $199.95 $130 at Walmart

SAVE $70 - If you don't mind skipping out on noise-cancellation to save some money, you might want to pick up the Beats Solo3. These wireless on-ear headphones don't have noise cancellation, but they do have a 40-hour battery life and a slightly more elegant look. View Deal

Beats PowerBeats Pro: $249.95 $179.95 at Walmart

SAVE $70 - For runners and workout enthusiasts, the Beats Powerbeats Pro offer a better fit and flexibility than the over and on-ear models. Prices vary at Walmart right now, but the spring yellow variant is the cheapest model on offer currently. View Deal

Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $135 at Walmart

Save $15 - Of course, if you simply want the newest earbuds from Beats, check out the brand-new Studio Buds. These wireless earbuds are completely cord-free and have active noise cancellation and great sound at an unbeatable price. View Deal

The best early Beats Cyber Monday deals (UK)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: £299 £269 at Amazon

Save £30 - We've seen the Studio3 wireless headphones go on sale cheaper than this, but great sound and even better battery life make these a great pair of cans to buy at any discount.

Beats Solo Pro over-ear wireless headphones: £269 £199 at Amazon

Save £70 - The Beats Solo Pro are available in black at a discounted price on Amazon UK. This impressive deal is still going on the UK retailer, and is certainly one we'd recommend to early shoppers. View Deal

Not in the US or UK? Here are the best Beats deals for your region:

What else we expect to see...

Without knowing exactly what Beats is planning for holidays, we suspect the audio product maker might discount every single product in its lineup for the biggest shopping days. That's more or less what we've seen in years past, and it makes sense for Beats to continue that this year as well.

That being said, Beats does have slightly fewer products on the market than in previous years. It's discontinued production on many of its older models – meaning you'll be hard-pressed to find them at the big box retail stores – but the ones that are still in production are likely to receive a lot of extra attention.

