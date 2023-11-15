Samsung Discount codes for November 2023
FAQs
Does Samsung have a Black Friday Sale?
Last year, we saw as much as $500 off selected devices, with additional freebies thrown in and savings for trade-in customers. We keep up to date with all the latest Samsung sales, and as new Black Friday deals go live, we'll add them to this page to keep you updated on ways to save.
Can you buy from Samsung directly?
Yes. While many third-party retailers sell Samsung products, it's also an option to buy directly through the Samsung website. As with all retailers, it means different discounts and sometimes better deals and offers. The Samsung website is available in the UK, most European markets, and the US and Canada.
Does Samsung offer free shipping?
Samsung has free delivery on all of its smartphones, tablets, wearables, and laptops. There's also free delivery for all products including dishwashers and washing machines, simply by signing up for a Samsung account. For a chosen time slot, you'll need to pay from £35 for large items with smaller items costing from £9.99. Next-day delivery is also available, providing the item is ordered before 7pm or 1pm on Saturday for Sunday delivery.
What is Samsung rewards?
Samsung Rewards is the company's loyalty scheme. It's possible to earn points every time you make a purchase on the Samsung website. Those accumulated points can then be spent on future purchases. There's no harm in signing up for it as it's a free service and just requires you to have a Samsung account. If you spend more than £3,000 over the first two years of joining, you're promoted to the Rewards+ membership level for bigger discounts and point gains.
What is the Samsung trade-in service?
You can trade in smartphones, tablets or smartwatches to save money on your new Samsung purchase. Any of these can be traded in, including non-Samsung devices. The value of the trade-in varies depending on the model and condition of the item. Effectively, the newer and better condition the item, the bigger the trade-in credit. Once you've entered the item, you can then pick what you wish to buy and the new price is displayed alongside the trade-in saving. Even old devices can be handed over so it's always worthwhile finding something that you can send in to save money.
How do I contact Samsung customer service?
Samsung has extensive FAQs within its customer service page. You can also call Samsung customer services at 0333 000 0333 between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday or 9am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday. The website also has a live chat and video call service if you prefer to talk online that is open from 8am to 10pm.
Hints and tips
Shop the Samsung sales: Samsung regularly has sales throughout the year. These are often around key retail holidays like Christmas, Black Friday, and also summer sales or other periods of the year. It's worth holding out until around one of those sales periods to get the best prices.
Don't forget to trade in: Almost all of us have spare devices lying around that could make us a few quid. Make sure to trade something in when buying an eligible product from Samsung. The bigger values may come from newer devices but anything you have available still adds up nicely.
Use the Samsung price promise: Like many retailers, Samsung has a price promise. If you find the item cheaper within seven days, you get the difference back. It's eligible with select online retailers so there are limitations here but it's worth keeping an eye on how you could save.
Bulk buy purchases: Samsung has discounts for bundle deals. For instance, buying Galaxy devices together could reap extra savings so it's worthwhile if you plan on buying a new Galaxy phone and a Samsung Galaxy Watch at the same time. Also, these bundle deals can extend to kitchen appliances like fridge freezers, washing machines, and other appliances.
Use your student discount: If you're a student or educator, you can gain extra savings. You'll need to verify your status as a student or someone who works within education but it's worth making the effort to enjoy some additional savings. These vary throughout the year with the best price cuts occurring during back-to-school season.
How to use Samsung discount codes
1) Choose the Samsung promo code you want to use on your purchase. Click "Get Code" to reveal it.
2) Copy the code to use later, then follow through to the Samsung website.
3) Find the item you wish to buy at Samsung.
4) Click Add to Basket, then click the basket icon, then enter the code in the space provided.
5) From here, click "Continue to Checkout" and enter your contact and delivery details.
6) Click "Continue to Delivery Options" and pick your slot before clicking "Continue to Payment".
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.
About Samsung
Samsung is one of the most famous and biggest tech brands in the world. Starting out as a trading company in 1938, Samsung is comprised of many types of businesses - including construction and shipbuilding. However, it's best known for its tech following its entrance into the tech sector in 1969. From its beginnings with black and white TVs, the South Korean firm has gone on to hit many world firsts. This includes the first digital TV and MP3 phone, among many others. It now mass produces kitchen appliances as well as TVs, some of the best phones with the Samsung Galaxy range, and the best smartwatch with the Samsung Galaxy Watch series. Samsung also makes many PC goods including laptops, SSDs, monitors, and more.
Written by
