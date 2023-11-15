Samsung Discount codes for November 2023

FAQs

Does Samsung have a Black Friday Sale? Last year, we saw as much as $500 off selected devices, with additional freebies thrown in and savings for trade-in customers. We keep up to date with all the latest Samsung sales, and as new Black Friday deals go live, we'll add them to this page to keep you updated on ways to save.

Can you buy from Samsung directly? Yes. While many third-party retailers sell Samsung products, it's also an option to buy directly through the Samsung website. As with all retailers, it means different discounts and sometimes better deals and offers. The Samsung website is available in the UK, most European markets, and the US and Canada.

Does Samsung offer free shipping? Samsung has free delivery on all of its smartphones, tablets, wearables, and laptops. There's also free delivery for all products including dishwashers and washing machines, simply by signing up for a Samsung account. For a chosen time slot, you'll need to pay from £35 for large items with smaller items costing from £9.99. Next-day delivery is also available, providing the item is ordered before 7pm or 1pm on Saturday for Sunday delivery.

What is Samsung rewards? Samsung Rewards is the company's loyalty scheme. It's possible to earn points every time you make a purchase on the Samsung website. Those accumulated points can then be spent on future purchases. There's no harm in signing up for it as it's a free service and just requires you to have a Samsung account. If you spend more than £3,000 over the first two years of joining, you're promoted to the Rewards+ membership level for bigger discounts and point gains.

What is the Samsung trade-in service? You can trade in smartphones, tablets or smartwatches to save money on your new Samsung purchase. Any of these can be traded in, including non-Samsung devices. The value of the trade-in varies depending on the model and condition of the item. Effectively, the newer and better condition the item, the bigger the trade-in credit. Once you've entered the item, you can then pick what you wish to buy and the new price is displayed alongside the trade-in saving. Even old devices can be handed over so it's always worthwhile finding something that you can send in to save money.

How do I contact Samsung customer service? Samsung has extensive FAQs within its customer service page. You can also call Samsung customer services at 0333 000 0333 between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday or 9am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday. The website also has a live chat and video call service if you prefer to talk online that is open from 8am to 10pm.

Hints and tips

Shop the Samsung sales: Samsung regularly has sales throughout the year. These are often around key retail holidays like Christmas, Black Friday, and also summer sales or other periods of the year. It's worth holding out until around one of those sales periods to get the best prices.

Don't forget to trade in: Almost all of us have spare devices lying around that could make us a few quid. Make sure to trade something in when buying an eligible product from Samsung. The bigger values may come from newer devices but anything you have available still adds up nicely.

Use the Samsung price promise: Like many retailers, Samsung has a price promise. If you find the item cheaper within seven days, you get the difference back. It's eligible with select online retailers so there are limitations here but it's worth keeping an eye on how you could save.

Bulk buy purchases: Samsung has discounts for bundle deals. For instance, buying Galaxy devices together could reap extra savings so it's worthwhile if you plan on buying a new Galaxy phone and a Samsung Galaxy Watch at the same time. Also, these bundle deals can extend to kitchen appliances like fridge freezers, washing machines, and other appliances.

Use your student discount: If you're a student or educator, you can gain extra savings. You'll need to verify your status as a student or someone who works within education but it's worth making the effort to enjoy some additional savings. These vary throughout the year with the best price cuts occurring during back-to-school season.