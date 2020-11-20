Samsung T5 with 50% off for Black Friday is a massive deal on a tiny external SSD

Those looking for an external drive which is speedy as well as portable should make haste and hurry over to Amazon, where there’s currently a great deal on Samsung’s T5 SSD.

With Black Friday deals now going live and the big sale starting in earnest – even though the actual day itself is a week away – it’s not surprising to see some big price cuts. And the half-price level that the T5 has hit here is certainly a tempter, given what an excellent drive this is (it’s currently top pick in our roundup of the best portable SSDs).

The Samsung T5 500GB model has a recommended price of £178 at Amazon, but it’s now down to just a few pence over £89.

For the money, you get an external SSD which is not only incredibly small, but incredibly fast, reaching claimed transfer speeds of up to 540 MB/s. It really is a marvellous bit of kit for those who need to carry data with them on the move, and literally isn’t much bigger than a stack of credit cards, as we pointed out in our (glowing) review earlier this year.

The T5 is fashioned from metal and is shock-resistant, capable of coping with being dropped from a height of 2m, according to Samsung – so this is a tough as well as portable customer.

In short, there’s a lot to like here, particularly at the price point which Amazon is currently offering the T5.

Samsung T5 External SSD 500GB: £178.74 £89.11 at Amazon

The offer is on the blue coloured T5 drive with a capacity of 500GB, and Samsung provides this portable SSD with a three-year warranty, which is reassuring, as is the drive’s 256-bit AES hardware encryption. It’s a small, robust, and high-performance external SSD which is superb value with a 50% discount.View Deal

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best deals on Samsung's T5 SSD where you are below.

