Best SD Cards 2021: the best memory cards for your stills or video camera

Looking for the best SD cards to buy for your camera? We've speed-tested and lived with all of the finest options for stills and video cameras, and ranked them in all in our guide below. (If you're trying to find the best microSD cards, check out our separate buying guide on those).

SD cards are the most popular form of flash memory for storing digital files on a range of digital devices, such as stills and video cameras, as well as audio equipment. Since their introduction to the market there have been some big changes to the way they’re manufactured and how they perform, including the advent of new performance classifications.

But what do all these numbers, classes and letters mean? Navigating all the technical jargon can be a headache, but this guide will reveal what you should look for and help you pick an SD card that’s right for you. The first thing to consider when looking for an SD card is how much memory you’ll likely require.

If you’re reading this assuming it’s just a case of finding the card with the biggest numbers, you’d be mistaken. The numbers printed on the cards are a good indicator of size and speed, even intended purpose (for example, stills or video recording) but manufacturers often emphasize the best possible outcome. On the other hand, real-world tests, as we’ve done here, show the card performance you’re more likely to receive on a day-to-day basis.

Our number one pick for the title of best SD card right now is the Transcend SDXC UHS-II U3 – it delivered better than claimed transfers speeds on test, has a good range of card sizes from 16GB all the way up to 256GB, and is shock-proof, waterproof, X-ray proof and more. It’s a card that should keep up with you whether you’re in the desert shooting 8K video or halfway up a snowy mountain capturing rapid fire high-resolution stills.

However, there are plenty of other good cards in this list that we’ve put through rigorous testing. In the interest of fairness, we tested our cards by first formatting them with the SD Memory Card Formatter available from the SD Association. If you'd like to know the main things to look for when choosing an SD card, use the link on the side to jump down to that handy section – but right now, we're going to get stuck straight into our list of the best SD cards you can buy.

1. Transcend SDXC UHS-II U3 The ultimate SD card for performance and reliability Specifications Card type: SDXC Capacity: Up to 64GB Read speed (claimed): Up to 285MB/s Write speed (claimed): Up to 180MB/s Suitable for: Photography and 8K video TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £23.06 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredible transfer speeds + Very durable Reasons to avoid - Average pricing - Not completely indestructible

Our stand-out best SD card is the Transcend SDXC UHS-II U3. With a Class 10, V90, U3 and UHS-II rating, we thought it would be fast enough to capture almost anything modern devices could throw at it, but we weren’t expecting the speed results we got.

The Transcend did superbly in its speed tests, excelling the claimed write speed (180MB/s) with a whopping 224MB/s, but falling slightly short on the read speed with 224MB/s. Overall, that makes this card an impressive buy at a reasonable cost. This card is ideal for high resolution, rapid-fire stills photography and 8K video, with 4K and HD video being recorded comfortably, too.

Add that to the card's waterproofing, shock proofing, plus the fact that it’s X-ray proof, temperature resistant and static proof, and we have a card that is designed for use in almost any conditions. At such a reasonable price we’re mightily impressed with it – the only thing it seems it can’t do is stop a bullet.

Next on our list is the Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-1 from renowned SD card manufacturer SanDisk. As part of a team of manufacturers that came together to introduce standardization of the SD card market, we’re getting a good, reliable card at a decent price.

While our speed tests show quite a dip in performance when compared to claimed speeds (with our tests revealing a write speed of 63.6MB/s and a read speed of 65.9MB/s), for the money it’s still a very solid buy. Suitable for users that want to shoot stills and some 4K video, you can’t go wrong with the Extreme Pro UHS-I.

For added peace of mind, the card comes with a warranty direct from SanDisk giving you a lifetime guarantee should any fault arise (and by lifetime, they mean 30 years). Not bad, considering we probably won’t even need SD cards that far into the future.

Considering the low price these cards go for, they’re surprisingly well protected against the elements. According to PNY’s internal testing, the Elite Performance SDXC line-up is magnet-proof, shock-proof, temperature-proof and waterproof. This makes it an ideal card for users who want a rugged memory card that can withstand the elements.

Being UHS-I, the Elite Performance is slightly slower than its bigger brothers. With an advertised read speed up to 100MB/s, it fell short of this on our tests at just 65.7MB/s, with read speeds much slower, averaging 20.8MB/s. However, for the average shooter who needs a durable card to capture some stills and a bit of HD video, you can’t really go wrong for the price. If you’re in need of a quick memory fix and need up to 128GB of the stuff, then the PNY Elite performance might be for you.

Thanks to the UHS-II technology in the 2000X, we can rely on this card for fast read and write speeds. Though slightly more expensive than its competitors, the Lexar name is known for reliability and consistency in performance when it comes to memory cards.

In our real-world tests, we found that the read and write speeds fared significantly better than other cards in its class. It only dipped 19MB/s shy of the claimed write speed at 241MB/s, making it ideal for larger data transfer such as 4K or 8K video recording, with the read speed only lagging slightly behind at 253MB/s.

For stills, this would benefit sports and wildlife photographers, or indeed any discipline that requires rapid bursts of high-resolution photographs. It'll also work nicely for filmmakers needing to capture 4K and 8K on cameras, as it’s one of the fastest in this guide, as shown by its V90 classification.

5. SanDisk Extreme Pro SD UHS-II Lightning speeds for professionals Specifications Card type: SDXC Capacity: Up to 128GB Read speed (claimed): Up to 300MB/s Write speed (claimed): Up to 260MB/s Suitable for: Photography and 4K video TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £10.99 View at Amazon Prime £19.87 View at Amazon £20 View at Ebuyer Reasons to buy + Fast data speeds + Good for professionals Reasons to avoid - More expensive - Doesn’t match claimed speeds

This card lived up to its 'Extreme Pro' billing in our tests, impressing with both its reliability and transfer speeds. Overall, the Extreme Pro SD UHS-II performed well, reaching 265MB/s for read speeds and writing at a respectable 220MB/s. As expected, this falls short of the claimed maximum read and write speeds, but it still makes it ideal for shooting high-resolution stills on burst mode and capturing 4K video.

It’s more expensive than its UHS-I counterpart, but that’s to be expected with those boosted specs. There are other cards on this list that outperform it and are a little less expensive, but again SanDisk offers a brilliant lifetime warranty should you need peace of mind when it comes to the safety of your images or videos.

6. Lexar Professional 1667x SDXC UHS-II Ideal for filmmakers who want to record 4K video Specifications Card type: SDXC Capacity: Up to 256GB Read speed (claimed): Up to 250MB/s Write speed (claimed): Up to 120MB/s Suitable for: Photography and 4K video TODAY'S BEST DEALS £35.48 View at Amazon £44.99 View at 365games.co.uk £59 View at Park Cameras Reasons to buy + Consistently fast read speeds + Up to 256GB card versions Reasons to avoid - 4K video is the limit for film - 64GB minimum capacity

The smallest capacity version of the 1667X SDXC UHS-II is 64GB, which might be a problem for some photographers and videographers who are still shooting slightly lower resolution content or want to grab a small backup card such as a 32GB. However, a UHS-II classification means this card can handle up to 4K video recording and with that comes some hefty files, so it’s no wonder there’s no 32GB version.

Matching the claimed read speeds almost exactly at 254MB/s, the 1667X does well when compared to the claimed transfer speeds. Write speeds did drop by about 20% to 101MB/s, which is similar to or better than other cards in this roundup. Consistency, fast speeds and a limited lifetime warranty make the 1667X a very desirable option for creatives who need to capture scenes at higher resolutions.

7. SanDisk Extreme SD UHS-I V3 A brilliant card at a very reasonable price Specifications Card type: SDXC Capacity: Up to 256GB Read speed (claimed): Up to 150MB/s Write speed (claimed): Up to 70MB/s Suitable for: Photography and 4K video Reasons to buy + Good write speeds + Priced competitively Reasons to avoid - Read speeds a little slow - Not as fast as UHS-II

With capacity starting at 16GB, this is a brilliant option for those who need an inexpensive backup card to throw in their camera bag – and it doesn't lag too far behind the others in real world performance, either.

Our SanDisk Extreme SD UHS-I V3 tests saw write speeds live up to its claims, matching them almost exactly at 71.6MB/s. But as with most other cards on this list, the read speeds leave a bit to be desired, coming in at almost half the claimed speed, 71.6MB/s. All can be forgiven, though, bearing in mind the extremely low cost of these cards, especially while still offering such high capacity to users at up to 256GB sizes.

As is standard with all SanDisk cards, there’s a lifetime warranty, plus it’s shock-proof, waterproof, temperature-proof, X-ray proof and is also classed as UHS speed class 3 and video speed class 3, making it ideal for high-resolution photography and 4K UHD video.

What to look for when choosing an SD card

1. Capacity

When it comes to SD card size, we’re talking these days about how much data can fit onto the memory card in gigabytes (or possibly terabytes). It’s important to check your device’s manual to see the maximum card capacity it’s compatible with, as some cameras won’t be able to accept cards over 32GB. The larger the capacity, generally, the more expensive the card. But if you’re planning on shooting lots of high resolution stills or 4K/8K video, you’ll likely want to go bigger (at least 64GB) rather than smaller.

2. Speed

Capacity shouldn't be your only consideration – a card's reading and writing speeds are also crucial to storing the recorded media and for a speedy transfer between devices. Read/write speeds labelled on SD cards are best case scenarios and often hyped by the manufacturer in order to sell more units. Real-world results are often slower (sometimes a lot slower) so check our guide above for a better idea.

3. Type

There are three main types of SD card: SD, SDHC (high capacity) or SDXC (extended capacity). SD cards typically offer 128MB to 2GB in storage capacity, too small for today’s modern cameras with higher resolutions. SDHC bumps this up from 4GB to 32GB, useful for most photographers and videographers. SDXC cards, meanwhile, range from 64GB to 2TB and are aimed at professional-level users who require more memory.

4. Durability

SD cards are flash memory, which means they have no moving parts and instead rely on electronic chips to store data. While they don’t require power to store data, they can be damaged via water, fire and physical pressure. Some companies offer bespoke 'tough' versions that can withstand these elements, even remaining safe in extreme temperatures, so it's worth looking for those if you're going on an adventure.

5. Stills or video?

Most SD cards are now labelled as either UHS-I or UHS-II. UHS-I cards are typically slower, but are relatively cheap and are most useful for stills photographers. UHS-II cards read and write much faster but are more expensive, and are geared more towards video recording (especially at 4K). If you’re not sure whether a card is UHS-I or UHS-II, flip it over and check how many rows of connections it has – they have one or two rows respectively.