Get a massive 30% on Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i wireless headphones

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Bang & Olufsen is among the best in the business when it comes to headphones. They usually come with a correspondingly high price, but right now you can enjoy premium sound at a not-so-premium outlay.

For Amazon Prime Day only, you can get the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i wireless Bluetooth over-ear headphones for just £225, knocking a massive £94.99 off the usual £319.99 price.

Block out the world in style

Their noise-cancelling technology means you can immerse yourself in audio even in noisy environments, while Transparency Mode allows you to let the outside world back in with a single swipe of the touchpad.

They also offer up to 18 hours of battery life, a 121-foot Bluetooth range, and a customised listening experience that you can tailor using the Bang & Olufsen app.

That’s all wrapped up in a premium build, with the Beoplay H9i sporting a leather headband, memory foam and lambskin ear cushions, and aluminium discs, for a design that looks higher end than the current heavily reduced price would suggest.