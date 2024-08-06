The Samsung S95C is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and it's $1,500 off

If you want one of the best OLED TVs on the market, you don't want to miss this stunning discount I've spotted at Samsung. The retailer has its 65-inch S95C OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99 (it was $3,299.99) - a whopping $1,500 discount and a record-low price.



• Shop more Samsung TV deals



In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded the OLED TV five out of five stars thanks to its ground-breaking picture quality, incredible brightness, vibrant colors, and spectacular contrast. The OLED display also packs Dolby Atmos and Samsung's Object Tracking Sound system for a cinematic audio experience. You also get fantastic gaming support, an impressive Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design.

Samsung OLED TV deal: S95C

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung

Samsung's 65-inch S95C OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $1,799.99, thanks to a whopping $1,500 discount. The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

While there are plenty of OLED TVs on sale, today's offer on Samsung's S95C stands out because of the significant discount; bringing the feature-rich OLED TV down to an incredible price. You can shop more of Samsung's best TV deals below, which include record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.

More Samsung TV deals

Samsung DU6900 50-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $329.99 now $299.99 at Samsung

Samsung's all-new 50-inch DU6900 series is on sale for just $299.99. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.99 now $779.99 at Samsung

The Q60D comes in a range of sizes, and the 55-inch version is on sale for a fantastic price of $779.99. All models are 4K and include Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. The slim design also means they look great in any living room.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

Samsung's all-new 48-inch S90D OLED TV is down to a record-low price of $1,199.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99 - $100 more than the record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

Samsung 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung

You can score a massive $1,500 discount on Samsung's gorgeous QN90C Neo QLED TV, bringing the 75-inch model down to a record low of $1,799.99. The QN90C Series is the ideal TV for watching sports events, thanks to the exceptional brightness and anti-glare screen, coupled with ultra viewing angle technology.

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.