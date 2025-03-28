The Samsung QN90D mini-LED is our favorite TV for sports, and it’s hit its lowest-ever price in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Game on!

Samsung QN90D showing image of mountain with don&#039;t miss logo
(Image credit: Future)

Spring has finally sprung, and that means it's time for Amazon’s Spring Sale, with deals galore popping up on the best TVs, including many of the top models TechRadar reviewed in 2024.

When scanning the Spring Sale, my attention immediately went to this 75-inch Samsung QN90D for $1,599.99 at Amazon deal. That’s a 31% discount and a fantastic deal on Samsung’s best mini-LED TV. It’s also a record-low price for Samsung’s flagship mini-LED TV.

The QN90D is our favorite TV for sports owing to its super-bright picture and low-reflection screen. Its picture also looks uniformly great over a wide range of angles, making it a perfect option for viewing with groups.

Today's best Samsung QN90D mini-LED TV deal

Samsung 75-inch QN90D
Samsung 75-inch QN90D: was $2,597.99 now $1,599.99 at Amazon

The 75-inch Samsung QN90D is now selling for $1,599,99 at Amazon in the retail giant's Spring Sale event. That's a 38% discount on Samsung's top mini-LED TV, one that we cited as a fantastic TV for sports in our Samsung QN90D review. This deal brings the QN90D to a record-low price, so we'd make a point of getting it while the getting is good.

Samsung 75-inch QN90D
Samsung 75-inch QN90D: was £1,999.99 now £1,908.99 at Amazon

The 75-inch Samsung QN90D is now selling for £1,908,99 at Amazon in the retail giant's Spring Sale event. That's a 5% discount on Samsung's top mini-LED TV, one that we cited as a fantastic TV for sports in our Samsung QN90D review. A 5% discount admittedly isn't a dramatic one, but any saving you can score on this top-shelf Samsung TV is certainly welcome.

In our Samsung QN90D review, we gushed over its sleek, premium design. This is a remarkably thin TV that’s weighted by a sturdy aluminum pedestal stand. Despite its thinness, the QN90D delivers impressively powerful sound from its built-in 4.2.2-channel speaker array. AI features like Adaptive Sound Pro and Active Voice Amplifier Pro analyze scenes and adjust audio and dialogue, making sure that everything sounds clear, no matter what you’re watching.

The QN90D is also a powerhouse for gaming, with support for 4K 120Hz (and up to 144Hz for PC gamers), VRR (including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro), and ALLM. Samsung’s Gaming Hub is, of course, onboard, which lets you easily access cloud-based gaming apps such as Xbox, Luna, Nvidia Geforce Now, and more.

The QN90D’s picture quality is about as good as it gets with mini-LED TVs, and that’s something to consider when watching on a big 75-inch screen. With a picture that large, you don’t want to see any imperfections, and the QN90D’s picture is close to perfect.

Al Griffin
Senior Editor Home Entertainment, US

Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine. 

When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.

