The world's largest Ambilight TV ever, with Ambiscape expandability

4K QLED panel with 4 x HDMI 2.1

Selling for less than €2,100 (about $2,320 / £1,753 / AU$3,419)

If, like me, you believe that smart lighting can really enhance your home theater or TV experience, you might be interested in The One. It's the largest Ambilight TV in the world, coming in at a whopping 100 inches.

The One was already available in smaller sizes: 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches. This larger model is the biggest Ambilight TV yet.

If you're not familiar with Ambilight it's like having smart lights integrated into a television: the on-screen colors are replicated by LEDs placed around the sides and top of the frame, extending the colors beyond the TV and onto your walls.

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Ambilight can make it feel like you have a much larger TV than you can actually fit (or afford) (Image credit: Future)

Philips The One Ambilight QLED TV: key features and pricing

This isn't just the first 100-inch Ambilight TV. It also comes with Philips' Ambiscape, which extends Ambilight to other smart lights in your room from the likes of Hue, IKEA and Wiz. It connects wirelessly to those lights and enables you to sync them with the Ambilight of the TV.

The TV uses a QLED LCD panel with direct LED backlighting and comes with four gamer-friendly HDMI 2.1 ports. The One supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and runs the Titan OS with the usual big-name streaming apps.

At the moment the 100-inch version of The One is only available in Europe, but the range is also sold in the UK — we've asked Philips if this model is coming, and will update when we hear back. (In the US and Canadian markets, TVs with the Philips brand are made under license by Skyworth. In Europe and other countries they're made by TP Vision, so North America gets different models.)

As FlatpanelsHD reports, the list price of The One is €4,300 — but it's already retailing in Europe for less than half that amount, at €2,100 or under. That's roughly $2,320 / £1,753 / AU$3,419.

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