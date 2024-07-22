Missed Amazon's Fire Stick deals on Prime Day? Hurry and grab a Google TV for 27% off

One of the most convenient and affordable streaming devices on the market, alongside the similarly-priced Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4k Max, and the more premium Apple TV 4K, Google's Chromecast makes streaming your favourite movies and shows supremely easy.



Whether you opt for the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) or the model that maxes out at HD resolution, all you have to do is plug it in and start watching. We were thoroughly impressed with the device in our Chromecast with Google TV review and the value the higher end model offers as a 4K streamer. Now 24% and 27% off, whether you're looking to take your weekend sport to 4K or enjoy your thirtieth viewing of the Harry Potter series, now's the time to do it.

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) | AU$99 AU$75 (save AU$24) We called this device a revelation in our review, and that's still the case today. Taking the Google Chromecast from a device that allows you to stream from your smartphone to the TV to one that has its very own remote, the Chromecast with Google TV is about as good as a streaming device can be. Don't worry – you can still cast from your phone, tablet or laptop.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) | AU$59 AU$43 (save AU$16) If you're not obsessed with 4K, but are looking for a secondary streaming device or just want to spend as little as possible, this is the deal for you. Coming in at just a touch over AU$40, while you won't get 4K viewing, you still get all the ease-of-use, apps, control and entertainment of the more expensive model, in a very palatable 1080p HD resolution.

These aren't the lowest prices we've seen on either device – the HD version has been as low as AU$38, and while this is the lowest 4K price we've seen in awhile, it got down to a ridiculous AU$48 before christmas. Nevertheless, these are still tasty prices on two fantastic streaming devices.



With a name that tells you all you need to know, the Chromecast with Google TV 4K and HD is a wonderfully easy device to use, and are the perfect additions to any entertainment area – right down to keeping the area neat and tidy by staying tucked behind your TV. At this price, they're an easy recommendation.