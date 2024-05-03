I’m a streaming fanatic, and this Apple TV 4K deal is arguably the best I’ve ever seen

The Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen) is without doubt one of the best streaming devices on the market, thereby also making it one of the best upgrades you can make for your TV and home cinema setup – and right now the more feature-packed 128GB model has received a seemingly small, but certainly significant, discount at the Techciti eBay store, bringing its price down to AU$182.25. We’re pretty confident in saying that’s the lowest it’s ever been in Australia.

While there are most certainly other devices you can plug into your TV that do similar things, none of them can quite match the power of the Apple TV 4K, nor Apple’s quintessentially slick navigation. Add on the fact this model not only has an impressive 128GB of storage, but an Ethernet port for a more stable internet connection, along with all the ecosystem benefits of being an Apple product, such as AirPlay and the ability to send audio to a pair of AirPods.

Apple TV 4K 128GB | AU$249 AU$182.25 at Techciti eBay with code PLUSW25 (save AU$66.75) The beauty of the Apple TV 4K is that you don’t even need an iPhone to use it. Sure, there are benefits to owning an iOS device or a pair of AirPods, but ultimately if you’re just looking for a sensational TV upgrade, you’ll struggle to find better. In typical Apple fashion, it just works. Setup is a breeze and you’ll find access to apps to all of the best streaming services , and the included remote control enables pretty accurate voice search. Best of all, picture quality served up by the Apple TV 4K is exemplary, and so if you have a 4K TV, you’ll be doing yourself, and it, a great service.

We’ve occasionally seen the 64GB model (which lacks an Ethernet connection) on sale, but rarely have we seen a discount of such greatness on the beefier 128GB version. You may not necessarily need the extra storage, since it’s mainly used for apps and Apple Arcade games (if you play those), but many may appreciate the Ethernet connection to allow for more stable streams – especially when playing 4K content.

Do note, this deal is exclusively for eBay Plus members as part of eBay Plus Weekend. If you’re not already a member, you can either sign-up for a 30-day free trial if you’re new to the service, or subscribe for a whole year for just AU$10 for a limited time (usually AU$4.99p/m).

We’ve also noticed this deal has been going off like wildfire, and the Techciti store page says there is limited stock, so if you want to invest in one of the smartest TV upgrades, you’ll want to act fast.

