Surfshark drops new Apple TV VPN app

Surfshark, one of the industry's best VPN services, has finally launched its Apple TV app, so streamers can easily unblock their favorite shows without sacrificing privacy or security.

Apple introduced support for third-party VPN applications with the tvOS 17 update only in September last year, and some virtual private network (VPN) providers have already taken advantage to develop their own dedicated apps. Surfshark is the latest provider to do so.

So, for Surfshark subscribers at least, it's time to say goodbye to daunting installation processes—enjoying international content libraries and better privacy on your Apple TV is now as easy as any other device. If you're looking for a reliable Apple TV VPN, keep reading as I'll explain everything you need to know to get started.

Why should you use Surfshark's Apple TV app?

"At Surfshark, we're committed to ensuring users have the utmost control over their online privacy. With the introduction of Surfshark VPN for Apple TV, users can now enjoy an extra layer of privacy while streaming their favorite content," says Justas Pukys, VPN Product Manager at Surfshark.

According to Pukys, protecting your online privacy should be the main reason for using a VPN for Apple TV. That's because, similarly to the websites you visit on the web, the videos or shows you watch can be tracked and used for data-hungry practices like targeted advertisements.

"We understand the growing concern around online tracking, especially in today's data-driven landscape," says Pukys. "Surfshark VPN for Apple TV is a testament to our dedication to providing comprehensive privacy solutions for users worldwide."

By simply connecting to the new Surfshark Apple TV app—you can download it directly from the App Store on your smart TV (see the video below for more info)—you'll encrypt all your streaming traffic and hide your IP address details.

Besides better privacy, another reason to use Surfshark, or any other reliable streaming VPN, is to unlock your favorite shows abroad.

Streaming platforms apply geo-restrictions to their content to comply with licensing agreements. With a VPN, you can spoof your location and bypass these restrictions to access your home TV library while you're away. This is especially handy if you're traveling often.

If you're after a Smart TV VPN, Surfshark consistently unblocked every streaming site in every region we tested. It's also the best cheap VPN, so you can stream on Apple TV without breaking the bank. Even better, Surfshark offers unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can protect every device in your home. If you want to know more, check out our Surfshark review.