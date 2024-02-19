Amazon's most powerful Fire TV Stick drops to lowest price yet for Presidents' Day
Save $20 on Amazon's most advanced streaming stick
Amazon's lineup of Fire TV Sticks regularly appears in all the major sales events, so it's usually worth waiting to get one for cheap. And, as if on cue, the full set has had its price slashed as part of this year's Presidents' Day sales. But which one should you buy?
If you're all about getting the best deal and the most features, then I'd suggest the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon for $39.99 (was $59.99). This all-new version of the retailer's most premium device is one of the best streaming sticks you can buy - and today's offer brings it back down to a record-low, with a price that we last saw over Black Friday.
Yes, the previous generation model was cheaper than this before it was discontinued, but this is now the only way to get the fastest and most responsive version of Amazon's streaming stick. It offers the highest video quality with 4K ultra-high definition support, HDR10+ for improved colors, and Dolby Atmos for the most immersive sound.
If you have a compatible router, you also get the smoothest streaming experience thanks to the latest WiFi 6E technology. Plus, you can access all the major streaming apps and your favorite TV shows with a simple voice command, or even control other compatible smart devices around the home.
Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals
Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was
$59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
This is the lowest price we've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience if you have a compatible router.
Fire TV Stick: was
$39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
If you want to save even more money and don't need 4K resolution support, you can also consider the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick that's also on sale today. It has been as low as $16.99 for Prime members, but as we found in our Fire TV Stick review, this is still a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV. Key features include access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.
The key thing to point out about both of these Fire TV Stick deals is that they will almost certainly be better later in the year during the retailer's big Amazon Prime Day sale. We'd usually suggest holding off on purchasing Amazon devices until then as that's when they are at their cheapest prices.
However, you do have to pay a membership fee to access those deals so if you're not signed up – or aren't planning to be a member when the sale starts in July – then today's offers in the Amazon Presidents' Day sales are a good option for the sake of a few dollars.
