This Cyber Monday Sonos soundbar deal is even cheaper than Black Friday, and a new record-low price

The Sonos Beam 2 has dropped to a record-low price this Cyber Monday, with the soundbar almost 10% cheaper than on Black Friday. This excellent soundbar is perfect for your home entertainment system, and one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far.

Grab a white Sonos Beam 2 at Amazon for £304 (was £449) this Cyber Monday, and if you have Amazon Prime you can even get it for £298 using the 'No Rush' delivery option.

In the US, the Sonos Beam 2 is $369 (was $499) at Amazon, the same excellent price as on Black Friday, and both colors are available.

What are you waiting for? Grab an excellent Sonos soundbar this Cyber Monday with one of the deals below.

Today's best Sonos Beam 2 deals

Sonos Beam 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £449 now £304 at Amazon The Sonos Beam 2 is the company's mid-range soundbar, and it's ideal for smaller TVs. If you own a TV between 32 and 55 inches you'll love the improvement in audio quality you get from this small beast. At £304, this is the lowest price we've ever seen, and around 10% less than the Black Friday price last week. If you opt for Amazon's 'No Rush' delivery option, the Beam 2 drops to £298, the first time we've ever seen this soundbar under £300. This incredible deal is only available on the white model – the black model is also on sale, but it's only discounted to £328, which is still a good deal if you prefer that colour.

Sonos Beam 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $499 now $369 at Amazon It's a new record-low price for Sonos' mid-range soundbar, and it works fantastically well with TVs up to 55 inches. I've used the first generation for a long time with my 55-inch TV, and I never thought the sound could pack a bigger punch. You can grab the Beam 2 today for just $369.

The original Sonos Beam is an excellent soundbar that I've used for the last four years, and this 2nd-generation model is even better, with added Dolby Atmos and even better sound quality.

In our Sonos Beam 2 review we said the wide soundstage, hi-res audio compatibility, and compact design made this one of the best soundbars for smaller rooms, and now you can grab one of these tiny powerhouses for even less this Cyber Monday – what are you waiting for?

