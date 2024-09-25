Somehow, this deal just got better: LG's C4 OLED TV just dropped to a ridiculous price

I originally wrote about LG's 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale at Amazon for an incredible price of $1,150. The deal was so good that I mentioned how it felt like Black Friday had arrived early.



Somehow, though, Best Buy has taken things further by discounting the OLED display even further, dropping the price to $999.99 (originally $1,999.99). That's a whopping $1,000 discount and an incredible deal for a 2024 OLED display.



The LG C4 is a successor to last year's LG C3 OLED, which TechRadar highly praised and is ranked in our best TV guide. Upgrades to the LG C4 include an improved picture experience with boosted brightness, a 144hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Don't miss this incredible deal: LG's C4 OLED TV

LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has LG's 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $999.99. That's a whopping $1,000 discount and a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Best Buy's deal on LG's C4 OLED TV is so good that I doubt you'll find a better deal during the Black Friday deals event or the October Amazon Prime Day sale. It's an incredible price for a stunning display, and I don't think it will last long.

