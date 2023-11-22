Short on space? Check out these compact soundbar Black Friday deals from Sonos, Bose and more

Have you been scanning through Black Friday deals in search of a new soundbar? Are you looking for good quality sound, but don't have a lot of room to work with? Have no fear, we're here to help!

We've been scanning all the Black Friday soundbar deals we can find and from what we've seen, below are the best deals for a compact soundbar available right now. These soundbars don't compromise on sound quality just because they're on the smaller side and are amongst the best soundbars on the market.

US deals

UK deals

Today's best US Black Friday compact soundbar deals

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Amazon's new 2.1-channel soundbar has just arrived, and it's already getting a $20 discount in advance of Black Friday. In our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, we commented on its solid build and sound quality for the price, which is boosted thanks to its sound-expanding DTS Virtual:X processing. If you're looking for a cheap, basic solution to improve your TV's sound, Amazon's soundbar gets a solid recommendation from us.

Sonos Ray soundbar: was $279 now $223 at Amazon

This is Sonos' most affordable soundbar. Unlike other Sonos soundbars, it doesn't have a HDMI connection or Dolby Atmos compatibility, but you can stream music wirelessly as part of the Sonos ecosystem and it still sounds great. The Ray gives you access to Sonos' control app and is all round great way to upgrade your TV's sound for under $230.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £499 now $399 at Amazon

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 delivers punchy Dolby Atmos sound and clear dialogue from a compact bar to suit smaller environments. It's also great for music, with Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Bluetooth streaming capabilities. For under $400, this is a lot of big sound for the money.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

The second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar launched in October 2021 and while we have seen a few discounts to date, this $100 off equals the cheapest we've ever seen it and means 20% of the MSRP stays right with you. For your money, you're getting a compact, stylish soundbar with excellent integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem, and immersive virtual Atmos support.

Today's best UK Black Friday compact soundbar deals

JBL Bar 2.0 soundbar: was £149.99 now £119 at Amazon

This is a simple, no-frills soundbar that packs a great sound for the money. It has been cheaper in the past, but at £119, it will provide a boost on any cheap TV sound. It's not the most powerful soundbar on the market by a long stretch, but it does its job well.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar: was £499 now £399 at Argos

The second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar launched in October 2021 and while we have seen a few discounts to date, this just £50 off the cheapest we've ever seen it. For your money you're getting a compact, stylish soundbar with excellent integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem, and immersive virtual Atmos support.

Sonos Ray soundbar: was £270 now £219 at Argos

Sonos doesn't deal solely in high-end kit and the proof is right here, in Sonos' most affordable soundbar. You don't get HDMI ports, Bluetooth or Dolby Atmos support, but you are still getting all the features and functionality of the Sonos wireless ecosystem. And because it launched in June of last year (and is pretty affordable anyway) we haven't seen too many discounts on it.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £499 now £399 at Amazon If you need to save on space, but don't want to compromise on sound, the Bose Smart 600 delivers clear dialogue and a big Dolby Atmos sound in a small package. It also comes with plenty of built-in streaming features including AirPlay 2 and is easy to setup. At under £400, this provides an alternative to Sonos if you're looking for it.

In both the US and UK, Sonos currently has both of its best rated soundbars discounted – the Sonos Beam and the Sonos Ray. The Sonos Beam has plenty of features including Dolby Atmos support, Wi-Fi streaming capabilities and it is embedded in the Sonos ecosystem, meaning it can be paired with optional rear speakers and a sub if you want a bigger sound.

In our review, we said the Beam "provides robust sound", going onto say how impressed we were by the breadth of its soundstage. The Ray doesn't have the same connectivity as the Beam (it doesn't have HDMI), but still gives a room-filling sound for smaller environments that'll trump any cheap TV's speakers.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600, an alternative to the Sonos Beam, gives clear dialogue and a punchy sound. In our review, we were impressed by the quality of the Bose's spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, which we said "created a believable sense of atmosphere" in movies with Atmos soundtracks. Despite its smaller size, the Bose 600 offers plenty of punch for the price.

At the other end of market, there's the Amazon Fire soundbar in the US and the JBL Bar 2.0 in the UK. These soundbars are on the more basic side, both featuring 2.0 channels of sound. They both have Bluetooth connectivity to stream music and while they may not be the best soundbars on the market, they're both no-frills soundbars that provide a boost to your TV's sound.

