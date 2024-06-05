Samsung's cheapest OLED TV just got cheaper: save $1,000 on the 65-inch S90C

Samsung's cheapest OLED TV just got cheaper. Samsung now has the highly-rated 65-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,599 (was $2,599). That's the best deal you can find right now and just $100 more than the record-low price we briefly saw during Memorial Day. Similar deals are also available on Amazon and Best Buy.

The S90C is one of Samsung's best-value TVs, even outside of the OLED family. A $1,000 discount isn't anything to scoff at, especially for pricier electronics. The S90C is the budget alternative to Samsung's other OLED TVs, the premium S95C and the gaming-focused S90D. The S90C's lowest price was $100 cheaper than the current offer, but this price is close enough that it's worth grabbing if you'd rather pay now than wait weeks for the record low to return (if ever).

Today's best Samsung OLED TV deal

Samsung 65" Class OLED S90C TV: was $2,599 now $1,599 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is one of the best-value OLED TVs on the market right now. Its 1,100 nits of brightness surpasses many competitors at a similar value and price, including its rival, the LG G3. Its 4K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate support high-definition viewing and gaming experiences. While it might not compare to the brightness of its siblings, the S95C and S90D, it's a respectable alternative for lower budgets.

TechRadar crowned the S90C its 2023 TV of the Year for a reason. Its 1,100 nits of brightness top competitors at the same price, even without Dolby Vision HDR support. It sports the detailed 4K resolution of its siblings, and even if it isn't as bright as the S95C, it offers a nearly unrivaled brightness for its price. Its 4K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and four HDMI ports also make it an appealing choice for gaming as an alternative to the S90D. At this time, the 65-inch model costs nearly as much as the 55-inch models of Samsung's other OLED TVs.

You can read more about the S90C in our Samsung S90C OLED review. In addition to the S90C, TechRadar recommends OLED TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG in its best OLED TVs list. We also have an article comparing the Samsung S95D and LG G4, Samsung and LG's newest flagship OLED TVs respectively.