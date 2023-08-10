Samsung is blowing out TVs ahead of Labor Day - $1,000 off 4K, OLED and QLED TVs
Score record-low prices on Samsung's best-selling displays
The 2023 Labor Day sales event is just weeks away, and if you're looking to snag a TV deal ahead of the holiday, Samsung is here to help. The tech giant is slashing prices on some of its best-selling displays, with up to $1,000 in savings on Samsung 4K, OLED, and QLED TVs.
We've listed the best TV deals below, including everything from Samsung's budget 55-inch Crystal 4K TV, on sale for just $349.99 (was $429.99), to the all-new 55-inch S95C OLED TV marked down to a record-low of $2,299 (was $2,499).
You'll also find Samsung's stunning 65-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,529.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen (was $1,999.99), and the entry-level 55-inch Q60C QLED TV marked down to only $749 (was $799).
Most of today's Samsung deals include limited-time additional savings, bringing the price down to record lows. We don't expect you'll find better offers at the official Labor Day TV sales event, so we recommend grabbing these bargains now before it's too late.
The best Samsung TV deals ahead of Labor Day
Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was
$429.99 now $349.99 at Samsung
If you're looking for a budget display, Samsung has this entry-level 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $349.99 at Best Buy. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $400, which is an incredible value.
Samsung 55-inch Q60C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was
$799 now $749 at Samsung
If you're wanting to upgrade to a QLED display, the Samsung Q60C TV is a great option, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $749.99. You're getting a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $800, which is a fantastic value for a QLED display.
Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$1,999.99 now $1,529.99 at Samsung
Always a best-seller during holiday sales like Labor Day, Samsung has the best-selling 65-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for $1,529.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The gorgeous Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.
Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: was
$2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung
We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality and smart TV capabilities, and in our review of the QN90B Series, we loved its premium features at a reasonable price compared to its competitors. This 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99, thanks to today's whopping $1,000 discount.
Samsung 55-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was
$2,499 now $2,299 at Samsung
The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, and it's on sale for a record-low price of $2,299. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality.
See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display, you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.
You can also save more at Samsung with our Samsung promo codes page.
