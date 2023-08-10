Samsung is blowing out TVs ahead of Labor Day - $1,000 off 4K, OLED and QLED TVs

Samsung 55-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $2,299 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, and it's on sale for a record-low price of $2,299. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality.