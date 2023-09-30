Quick! Samsung's art-inspired Frame TV gets $850 slashed off price at Walmart

If you want to get your hands on Samsung's best-selling The Frame TV, we've just spotted the 2022 75-inch model on sale for $2,149 (was $2,999). That's a whopping $850 discount and the lowest price for the QLED display.



The 2022 Samsung The Frame TV not only delivers an excellent picture due to the QLED display, but the stylish set also transforms into a beautiful work of art when you aren't watching TV. The Samsung TV features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. You also get customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor and smart capabilities powered by Samsung's comprehensive Tizen platform.



Today's discount from Walmart is not only the lowest price we've seen for this particular model but also beats the current offers at Amazon and Best Buy. We usually don't see new record-low prices on bes-selling TVs until the upcoming Black Friday deals event, so you should take advantage of today's offer at Walmart before it's too late.

Samsung's The Frame QLED TV - save $850 at Walmart

More of today's best TV deals

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,899.99 at Best Buy

The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the best TVs in the world, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,899.99. The feature-packed OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 premium OLED display.

Sony A80L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,899.99 now $1,598 at Amazon

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's deal at Amazon brings the 55-inch model down to $1,598 - only $100 more than the record-low price. The 2023 Son display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, a robust and immersive sound quality, and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 120Hz gaming.

LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a slightly smaller display, Amazon has the top-rated LG C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99 for the 55-inch model. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget set, you can get this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for just $799.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

Amazon's 2023 Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs, and this massive 75-inch model is now on sale for a record-low price of $899.99. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on picture quality and performance.

