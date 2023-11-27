OLED TVs too dark for you? Check out these 6 Cyber Monday deals on super-bright mini-LED TVs
Let there be light!
Got a bright room or just find OLED TVs to dark for your liking? Well then, a mini-LED TV is just for you. We've been searching through all the Cyber Monday TV deals we can get our hands on and have rounded these up to the six below as the best we can find.
Mini-LED TVs are significantly brighter than other TVs thanks to the fact that the LEDs are so small, which means more of them can be fit behind a panel to be used for backlighting, resulting in a much brighter image. Mini-LED TVs in this case tend to work better than other TVs, especially darker OLEDs, in rooms with a lot of light.
Brands like Samsung, TCL, Hisense and more have developed a lot of mini-LED TVs and quite a few of them are among the best TVs available today. If you're after a super-bright TV, these Cyber Monday deals may be just what you're looking for.
Best Cyber Monday mini-LED TV deals – quick links
US deals
- Hisense 55-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was
$449.99now $349.99 at Best Buy
- Hisense U8K 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was
$1,399.99now $899.99 at Amazon
- TCL QM8 Class 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was
$1,699.99now $899.99 at Amazon
UK deals
- TCL QM8 Class 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was
$799now £649 at Amazon
- Samsung 50-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: was
£2,199now £989 at Amazon
- Hisense 65-inch U8K 4K mini-LED TV: was
£1,599now £1,299 at AO.com
Today's best US Cyber Monday mini-LED TV deals
Hisense 55-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was
$449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy
This deal gives you access to bright mini-LED display in a 55-inch size for under $350 - that's incredible value. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control and Game Mode Plus.
Hisense U8K 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was
$1,399.99 now $899.99 at Amazon
Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this Cyber Monday deal on the 65-inch model lops just over $500 off the regular price. In our Hisense U8K review we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a record-low price on a TechRadar-recommended TV, so it's a deal worth grabbing now.
TCL QM8 Class 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was
$1,699.99 now $899.99 at Amazon
TCL's flagship TV has hit a near-record-low price in this Cyber Monday TV deal. The QM8 Class is a high-brightness mini-LED model packed with features such as an anti-glare screen and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. We admired its handling of sports, games, and movies in our TCL QM8 Class review, and would strongly suggest you grab this great deal on the 65-inch model.
Today's best UK Cyber Monday mini-LED TV deals
TCL QM8 Class 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was
$799 now £649 at Amazon
TCL's flagship TV has hit a near-record-low price in this Cyber Monday TV deal. The QM8 Class is a high-brightness mini-LED model packed with features such as an anti-glare screen and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. We admired its handling of sports, games, and movies in our TCL QM8 Class review, and would strongly suggest you grab this great deal on the 65-inch model.
Samsung 50-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: was
£2,199 now £989 at Amazon
Seeking an alternative to Samsung's pricier flagship mini-LED TVs? The QN90C is a superb value, especially with 55% off. In our Samsung QN90C TV review, we found it has a fine variety of features (despite a lack of Dolby Vision HDR), a great anti-glare display suitable for viewing in well-lit rooms, and excellent gaming features, with an impressively low input lag.
Hisense 65-inch U8K 4K mini-LED TV: was
£1,599 now £1,299 at AO.com
The Hisense U8K offers bright, mini-LED picture and 144Hz gaming refresh rate for a lower price than other big brand mini-LED TVs. It still has stunning black levels despite higher peak brightness to keep movie fans happy and although it does suffer from backlight blooming, it's hard to argue with the value of the U8K. £1,299 is a bargain for this TV.
TechRadar's deal search tool
Don't think mini-LED TVs are for you after reading? No problems, feel free to use our search tool below – it finds deals on TechRadar or our sister sites, including Tom's Guide, What Hi-Fi? and more.
More US Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99 at Walmart
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: Apple Watch 9, cheap TVs, air fryers & toys
More UK Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 65% off everything
- AO: up to 40% off appliances, TVs and tech
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, tools and Apple
- Boots: discounts on 1,000s of beauty products
- Currys: up to 40% off all tech
- Dyson: shop exclusive deals
- eBay: up to 60% off refurbished items
- Ebuyer: up to 45% off computing
- EE Store: huge phones and gaming sale
- Emma: up to 65% off mattresses + more
- John Lewis: best for tech, home and clothing
- Jessops: up to £550 off cameras
- Ninja: up to 25% off air fryers
- O2: up to £600 off phones
- Samsung: best deals on Samsung tech
- Scan: PC components and peripherals
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Simba: up to 55% off mattresses
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Toolstation: up to 30% off tools and DIY
- Very: tech, decor, appliances and furniture
- Vodafone: half-price SIMs from £11.50
Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Cyber Monday deals!
- See all of TechRadar's Cyber Monday coverage
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
Most Popular
By Rowan Davies