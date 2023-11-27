Cyber Monday 85-inch TV deals are live – shop the sales at Amazon, Best Buy and more

Cyber Monday 85-inch TV deals are here and on this page, we've got our picks for the best sales that we've seen for those looking for a big screen. Don't worry if you didn't grab a deal on Black Friday – there are still plenty of offers to be had.

A lot of the deals here will be similar, if not the same, as the ones we saw on Black Friday, but we're keeping an eye out just in case any Cyber Monday deals appear that give even bigger price cuts on these giant sets.

Amongst these deals, you'll find some of the best 85-inch TVs that you are on the market today. We've reviewed a lot of the TVs below, so we can tell you just what we think about them, and give you our honest opinion on whether the deals on offer are worth buying.

Today's best Cyber Monday 85-inch TV deals in the US

Hisense 85-inch U8K mini-LED TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Providing high brightness levels, HDR support including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive and a host of gaming features such as 144Hz refresh rate, the Hisense U8K has a lot of brilliant features for a great price. Value is one of the U8K's strongest points and at under $2,000 for an 85-inch TV like the Hisense U8K is a fantastic deal.

Samsung 85-inch Q70C QLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $1797.99 at Walmart

The Samsung Q70C is the mid-range QLED in Samusng's 2023 lineup, offering a bright QLED picture and gaming features such as 120Hz refresh rate (via Motion Xcelerator Pro tech), FreeSync Premium Pro and Samsung's Gaming hub. It's $1,000 off today at Walmart, meaning you can get this 85-inch screen for under $1,800.

TCL QM8 Class 85-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,999 at Amazon

TCL's flagship TV has hit a near-record-low price in this deal. The QM8 Class is a high-brightness mini-LED model packed with features such as an anti-glare screen and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. We admired its handling of sports, games, and movies in our TCL QM8 Class review, and would suggest you grab this great deal on the 85-inch model. Amazon doesn't currently it show that it's discounted but the price listed is lower.

Samsung QN90C 85-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $3,499.99 now $2,599.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's top mini-LED TV is getting a nice $700 price cut in this official Best Buy Black Friday sale. The QN90C is about as bright as TVs get, and its anti-glare screen makes it a fantastic option for daytime sports viewing. In our Samsung QN90C review, we admired not just its bright, refined picture, but also its gaming features, which include 4 HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz support and Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud-based gaming. This is a big deal on a very big-screen TV. You can also find a further $2 saving at Amazon.

TCL 85-inch Q6 QLED 4K TV: was $1,162 now $899.99 at Amazon

The TCL Q6 is a budget big screen for anyone looking for a giant TV with a low price tag. For under $900, you're getting a 4K, QLED, direct-lit panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support and a Game Accelerator that gives a virtual 120Hz refresh rate for video games. This won't give you the best picture from the 85-inch TVs on this list, but it is a bargain large screen.

Samsung QN900B 85-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $8,497.99 now $4,897.99 at Amazon

If you've been keeping an eye on Samsung's latest impressive screen tech and are waiting for the time to pounce, it's now. The stylish QN900B delivers Samsung's best 8K QLED pictures of the year and benefits from a stack of last year's tech advancements. The local dimming of the backlight is effective, and the colours are exceptionally rich thanks to that Quantum Dot layer. It goes brighter than any OLED on the planet, making this 42% saving a real highlight.

LG 83-inch C3 OLED TV: was $5,299.99 now $3,996.99 at Walmart

The LG C3 does everything you could want from a TV, whether it's gaming, movies or sports and it does it in a variety of sizes as well – although (admittedly) not 85-inches but given the feature set on offer with the C3, we still thought it was worth including. The price for the 83-inch C3 is still premium, but to see it drop below $4,000 makes it a fantastic value TV that should be a real consideration if it suits your budget.

Today's best Cyber Monday 85-inch TV deals in the UK

Sony 85-inch X90L LED TV: was £2,999 now £2,499 at Currys

The Sony X90L has seen improved brightness levels over its predecessor, the X90K, and in our Sony X90L review, we also found it to have further refined its local dimming. It's still a premium price for an 85-inch TV, but with a further £500 off, the X90L is a solid option for any Sony fans looking for a big screen.

Sony 85-inch X95L LED TV: was £3,999 now £3,699 at Currys

The X95L is the step-up from the more mid-range X90L full-array LED TV and is a big improvement from last year's X95K partly thanks to its XR image processor. We said in our first impressions of the X95L that it "impressed me with how much closer it was to the color tone of the reference monitor than the previous model was". While it's more expensive than the X90L deal above, this discount makes the lowest it has ever been, which makes it a great saving.

TCL 85-inch C645 4K QLED TV: was £1,499 now £1,299 at Currys

The TCL 645 has a QLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate (with motion accelerator tech) and uses the Google TV smart platform. In true TCL fashion, it's a bargain big screen, with this 85-inhc model for £1,299 at Currys. If you're after bang for your buck, this is a great place to start.

Samsung 85-inch CU8000 LED TV: was £1,999 now £1,399 at Amazon

In our review of the Samsung CU8000, we found it to not be the best option for movies, especially in dark conditions and its sound quality isn't the best. But, it does have good colors in brighter scenes, comes loaded with Samsung's Tizen smart TV platform and is a physically stunning TV. It's hard to argue against a deal for an 85-inch TV for under £1,400 and for those viewing in brighter conditions, this is an option you should consider.

Samsung 85-inch Q60C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was £2,799 now £1,499 at Currys

The Q60C is a great option for those who want a more budget-friendly QLED display with full-array lighting. You're getting a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite and Quantum Dot technology – all for under £1,500 in a massive 85-inch size.

Hisense U7K mini-LED TV 85-inch: was £ 2,999.99 now £1,999.99 at Amazon

The Hisense U7K offers mini-LED technology for a brighter picture, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support and Dolby Atmos compatibility. It also has extensive gaming features with 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium capabilities. All this in a mammoth 85-inch screen for under £2,000? This is an absolute steal.

Samsung QN90C 85-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was £ 3,499.99 now $2,969 at Argos*

One of Samsung's top mini-LED TVs is getting a nice price cut at Argos. The QN90C is about as bright as TVs get, and its anti-glare screen makes it a fantastic option for daytime sports viewing. In our Samsung QN90C review we admired not just its bright, refined picture, but also its gaming features, which include 4 HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz support and Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud-based gaming.

*Sale price is £3,299. Use discount code SAMSUNG10 at checkout to get price listed above but this offer expires on November 28.

Samsung Q80C 85-inch QLED 4K TV: was £2,299 now £1,995 at PRC Direct

Although this may not seem like a big screen bargain, this 85-inch QLED TV is packed with plenty of features. It's a stunning TV with HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming and natural motion in movies. You're getting outstanding 4K sharpness and detail, and plenty of brightness for daytime sports viewing.

Cyber Monday 85-inch TV deals: FAQs