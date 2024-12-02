Want to escape the realities of life? Well, here's your last-chance to grab this Meta Quest 3S Cyber Monday deal with a free $30 Target gift card

Following the frankly absurdly good Black Friday Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S deals which gave away free $75 Amazon gift cards with purchases of the VR headset I’m sad to report that this year’s Cyber Monday deals aren't close to being as impressive.

Well… the Costco deal gets close as it saves members $125 on a Meta Quest 3S bundle – which includes the headset, a case, and the same free game every Quest 3 headset comes with right now, but for folks who don’t pay for a Costco membership there’s no alternative. Or I should say there wasn’t, as Target is selling the Meta Quest 3S (256GB) with a free $30 Target GiftCard.

This deal is (like the Costco one above) only on the Meta Quest 3s 256GB and isn’t as fantastic as the other discounts we’ve seen this past weekend, but it’s the best I can find right now – and might be the best deal we’ll see before Christmas.

Today's best Meta Quest 3S deal

Meta Quest 3S + Target Gift Card: The Meta Quest 3S is an excellent VR headset, and right now the best deal I can find that isn’t exclusive to paying Costco members is this free $30 gift card with purchase at Target. We have seen better deals in the past few days, but right now this is the best option I can find.

Should you wait or grab this deal?

It’s very hard to say. This year given the newness of the 3S and that the regular Quest 3 had only recently got a price cut I’m shocked we saw anything as good as the $75 gift card deals we got. Heck, this Target deal is better than I expected. So while we normally wouldn’t see those kinds of savings return in 2024 based on Meta’s usual discounts pattern, it's already mixed things up so much that I’m not sure I know what normal is any more.

That said, here’s my advice: whether you should wait or buy now should come down to what you plan to use the Quest 3S for. If it’s a purchase for yourself and you want a great deal then maybe consider waiting for a New Year sale in a month. If the Quest 3S is going to be a holiday gift for someone, then you might want to buy now instead of waiting as I think in the run up to the holidays the deals are likely to cool down a bit (as we’re already seeing).

Alternatively, you could always just opt for the cheaper Meta Quest 3S (128GB) for $299.99 at Target and ignore the deal altogether. The smaller storage capacity isn’t as big a deal as it might seem, and it only costs $299.99 (even if it lacks any deals on top of that).

