This wireless speaker crushes anything by Sonos with its astonishing bass, and it’s getting a rare Cyber Monday deal
The Brane X is a portable bass monster
The incredible Brane X wireless speaker has been known to TechRadar for some time. It was at first sold directly by the company but recently became available on Amazon for $499, a $100 discount from its initial $599 price.
Among the Cyber Monday deals, there’s a further 10% discount on the Brane X to $449 on Amazon. That’s still pretty expensive for a wireless speaker, you might be thinking, but the Brane X is no ordinary wireless speaker.
Today's best Brane X deal
The Brane X Smart Speaker is getting its first-ever deal on Amazon this Cyber Monday, bringing its price down from $499 to $449. The Brane X is notable for its deep and extended bass, which is something you normally don't hear from a compact portable speaker. It supports streaming over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; its built-in battery will let it rock out for up to 12 hours before needing a recharge. Grab this deal before it goes away!
In my Brane X review, I was completely stunned by its bass, saying, “ I’m not exaggerating when I say that my mouth flapped open when I heard the deep, pounding bass put out by the Brane X, which wasn’t far off from what I expect to hear from a hi-fi system with a capable subwoofer.”
The reason why the Brane X has such impressive bass is because it features proprietary Repel-Attract-Driver (R.A.D.) technology, which uses an additional magnet array in its dedicated subwoofer to cancel out air pressure within the speaker’s enclosure. This allows big bass to be generated from a small woofer in a highly compact box – something that needs to be heard to be believed.
Otherwise, the Brane X is a portable, battery-powered speaker with a 12-hour playback time that supports streaming over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It can be combined with other Brane X speakers in a multi-room setup. Further, Brane's IP57-rated portable is dustproof and waterproof, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use. It also features an integrated carrying handle.
Don' t need a wireless speaker with sick bass? Check out more options in our guide to the best wireless speakers and best Bluetooth speakers.
Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine.
When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.