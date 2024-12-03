This wireless speaker crushes anything by Sonos with its astonishing bass, and it’s getting a rare Cyber Monday deal

The incredible Brane X wireless speaker has been known to TechRadar for some time. It was at first sold directly by the company but recently became available on Amazon for $499, a $100 discount from its initial $599 price.

Among the Cyber Monday deals, there’s a further 10% discount on the Brane X to $449 on Amazon. That’s still pretty expensive for a wireless speaker, you might be thinking, but the Brane X is no ordinary wireless speaker.

Today's best Brane X deal

Brane X Smart Speaker: was $499 now $449 at Amazon The Brane X Smart Speaker is getting its first-ever deal on Amazon this Cyber Monday, bringing its price down from $499 to $449. The Brane X is notable for its deep and extended bass, which is something you normally don't hear from a compact portable speaker. It supports streaming over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; its built-in battery will let it rock out for up to 12 hours before needing a recharge. Grab this deal before it goes away!

In my Brane X review, I was completely stunned by its bass, saying, “ I’m not exaggerating when I say that my mouth flapped open when I heard the deep, pounding bass put out by the Brane X, which wasn’t far off from what I expect to hear from a hi-fi system with a capable subwoofer.”

The reason why the Brane X has such impressive bass is because it features proprietary Repel-Attract-Driver (R.A.D.) technology, which uses an additional magnet array in its dedicated subwoofer to cancel out air pressure within the speaker’s enclosure. This allows big bass to be generated from a small woofer in a highly compact box – something that needs to be heard to be believed.

Otherwise, the Brane X is a portable, battery-powered speaker with a 12-hour playback time that supports streaming over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It can be combined with other Brane X speakers in a multi-room setup. Further, Brane's IP57-rated portable is dustproof and waterproof, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use. It also features an integrated carrying handle.

Don' t need a wireless speaker with sick bass? Check out more options in our guide to the best wireless speakers and best Bluetooth speakers.

More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the US

More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the UK