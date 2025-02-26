Our favourite mid-range RTX 4070 gaming laptop is £400 off at Currys today

The upcoming generation of RTX 50 series gaming laptops has yielded some superb clearance deals on laptops with slightly older 40 series cards. For instance, today, you can buy the Gigabyte AORUS 16X gaming laptop at Curry’s for £1,099 (was £1,499) which is a great price for a gaming laptop with a RTX 4070 and a 16-inch screen.

The Gigabyte AORUS 16X gaming laptop has a screen that makes it a borderline desktop replacement with an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, 1TB of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM to go alongside its hefty GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. It’s ideal for work and play and likely to appeal to anyone seeking one of the best laptops for gaming and work.

Today's best gaming laptop deal

Gigabyte Aorus 16X: was £1,499 now £1,099 at Currys The Gigabyte AORUS 16X gaming laptop has a well-rounded set of specs thanks to its potent Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Its 16-inch screen gets the best out of its GeForce RTX 4070 GPU thanks to being a QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB color gamut. Games are going to look great here and this is a laptop built to last.

The special thing about the Gigabyte Aorus 16X is that it features in our look at the best gaming laptops as the best mid-range gaming laptop. That’s even more appealing now it’s cheaper than before. It offers “class-leading performance” along with a “great display” with the only significant issues being that it gets noisy, and its software is unpolished.

As someone who has used a powerful gaming laptop in the past, noise comes with the territory much of the time. It’s hardly surprising that such volume doesn’t affect our Gigabyte Aorus 16X review too badly, still giving it four stars.

The Gigabyte Aorus 16X is sure to be one of the best laptops for many needs, as such power works well when video editing or multitasking, as well as gaming. While you might be tempted to wait for the RTX 5070 laptops on their way, they simply won't be as affordable as this and you'll be paying a premium for an incremental upgrade compared to this.

There are other gaming laptop deals around if you want to keep costs down even further but you’d be unlikely to find something as good value as this right now. If you want something more work focused, there are also some excellent Dell XPS deals around.