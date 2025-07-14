My torch collection is totally out of control, but these 6 Prime Day flashlight deals are seriously testing my willpower

I’m a total tech junkie generally, but torches might just be my favourite. So it's no surprise that I've already bought myself a new torch (OK, three new torches) during this year's Prime Day sale, so knowing that there are many other torch addicts out there, I figured I'd share what I've bought, alongside some other notable deals on good models.

These are all torches that I either personally own, or have ordered and am impatiently waiting for the delivery to arrive. They range from tiny pocket rockets to headlamps and powerful spotlights, and all come with a rechargeable battery.

These aren't all for me either – two of my latest purchases are gifts for friends and family. Keep in mind they are often discounted below the list price on Amazon, but I'm always looking for bargains and these are all great deals.

Now these aren't your dad’s old Dolphin torch – they're modern models employing extremely powerful LEDs, high-output lithium-ion cells, advanced voltage regulation and USB-C charging. You also get things like programmable interfaces, stepless brightness ramping and in some cases, even the ability to charge other devices from the torch.

I own a bunch of different torch brands, but Sofirn is my favourite, as they're affordable but also excellent quality. I've been buying from the company since they launched in 2016, and it's been impressive to see how closely they collaborate with torch enthusiasts to develop lights that are powerful, well-built and still budget-friendly.

All the deals below are Amazon Prime exclusive offers, so you will need to sign up to get the discount. You can get one month free to try it out, but just remember to cancel if you don't want to continue.

Exclusive Prime price Save AU$17.55 Sofirn Sofirn SC18: was AU$44.54 now AU$26.99 at Amazon This compact little torch is my first choice when walking the dog at night – it fits into a pocket, but is extremely bright and comes with a large 3,000 mAh battery. It’s made from robust aluminium, is waterproof, and includes a pocket clip and lanyard, plus a USB-C cable for charging. It really does output the rated 1,800 lumens and will last for hours on lower settings. Plus, it’s cheap enough I own multiple, and I've bought over 10 as gifts.

Exclusive Prime price Save AU$10 Sofirn HS10 headlamp: was AU$38.99 now AU$28.99 at Amazon I love this little headlamp because it only weighs 65 grams – you barely notice it’s there. I'm more of a hiker, but the light weight makes it popular with night runners too. The HS10 outputs an impressive 1,100 lumens for about 30 seconds on turbo – then drops back to a lower brightness, with a runtime of up to 7 hours. It comes with a 16340 battery, charges via USB, and can be removed from the headband and magnetically attached to anything metal as an area light.

Exclusive Prime price Save AU$19 Sofirn HS42: was AU$59.99 now AU$40.99 at Amazon If you want a powerful headlamp, the HS42 is my favourite of all the models I’ve tried. It’s on the larger side but still comfortable to wear for hours and has a large 3,000mAh capacity 18650 battery for impressively long runtimes. The HS42 uses a multi-LED TIR lens with both spotlights and floodlights, plus red LEDs. You can also remove it from the headband and magnetically stick it onto suitable surfaces as an area light.

Exclusive Prime price Save AU$9.01 Sofirn SC13: was AU$38 now AU$28.99 at Amazon If you want a very compact torch, it’s hard to go past the SC13. Just 6.5cm long and only 65g, it's perfect for slipping into a pocket or clipping to a bag. Using turbo mode, it can put out an excellent 1,300 lumens (briefly) or run for hours at lower levels. It comes with a 18350 rechargeable battery, charges via USB, and includes a handy clip.

Exclusive Prime price Save AU$18 Sofirn IF22A: was AU$64.99 now AU$46.99 at Amazon This slightly chunkier torch uses a TIR (Total Internal Reflection) lens to create an impressive pocket spotlight. With a very tight beam and a useful range of about 500m, it’s my favourite for boating, shining into the night sky, and imaginary lightsaber duels. It comes with a large-capacity 5,000mAh 21700 battery and can be used as a power bank if needed to charge your phone. Plus, it’s waterproof, includes a pocket clip and lanyard, and comes in silver or black. I bought this from Amazon back in 2023 and use it all the time.

Exclusive Prime price Save AU$23 Sofirn IF24 RGB torch: was AU$65.99 now AU$42.99 at Amazon I had been waiting for a deal on the IF24, and grabbed one during this sale. It has a main LED on the end that’s all business – with a powerful 2,000-lumen brightness. But on the side, the torch has white and colour LEDs that can be used as an area light, to create ambience or for light painting. It uses a side rotary switch for quick mode selection and comes with an 18650 cell for excellent runtimes.

Safety first

You'll be impressed with how bright these torches are – just remember: don't point them in your (or anyone else's) eyes, and be aware they are definitely not something kids should be messing with. The maximum lumen rating only lasts a short time before the torch dims itself to keep from overheating. That’s totally normal, and turbo mode is made for quick bursts when you need to briefly light up a big area.

