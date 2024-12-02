I reviewed the best Bluetooth speaker of 2024 and now it's cheaper than ever for Cyber Monday
Snap up the JBL Xtreme 4 for $80 / £100 less
The Cyber Monday deals are in full swing and I know exactly what I want to buy this year. I'm of course talking about the JBL Xtreme 4 which is just $299.95 (was $379.95) at Amazon US and only £229.05 (was £329.99) at Amazon UK. That's an exceptional deal on what I can comfortably call one of the best Bluetooth speakers released in 2024.
I've personally tested the JBL Xtreme 4 and couldn't get enough of its beautiful, full-sounding audio output, rugged build and fantastic feature-set. And thanks to the Cyber Monday deals, this Bluetooth speaker is $80 / £100 less than usual, meaning you get next-level value for a spectacular-sounding product.
Today's best JBL Xtreme 4 deals
The JBL Xtreme 4 is a large, durable, talented-sounding Bluetooth speaker that's been a real highlight of 2024 for me. And at $80 off you're getting a fantastic deal. You get crisp highs, detailed mids and, after some EQ adjustment in the JBL app, booming, punchy bass. You really couldn't ask for much more, so don't miss this Cyber Monday deal!
The JBL Xtreme 4 is sure to take your listening experiences to the next level. But get this. It's discounted by more than £100. Are you kidding me?! That's absolutely brilliant value-for-money given this is easily one of 2024's most talented Bluetooth speakers. This offer is not one to be missed.
In my JBL Xtreme 4 review, I dubbed it "an outdoorsy, bold-sounding Bluetooth speaker" and highlighted its use of AI for more responsive, refined audio. Now, I may have given the Xtreme 4 a four-star review initially, but with its Cyber Monday deal price tag, believe me, it would've done even better.
Here, you get well-rounded audio that can be tailored using EQ adjustment in the JBL app, as well as a top-notch 30 hour battery life and built-in Auracast Bluetooth tech. That's not to mention the speaker's hardy design and IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, which enables it to survive submersion under a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. Impressive stuff. After all of that, it will be to little surprise that the JBL Xtreme 4 landed the title of 'best for parties' in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers.
So, with all of its prowess and now, a much more affordable price, this offer on the JBL Xtreme 4 may well be my favorite of Cyber Monday so far. I'd highly recommend picking this one up, but if you'd rather weigh your options, why not check out our guide to the best Bluetooth speaker deals available for Cyber Monday 2024.
