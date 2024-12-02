The best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals live now: don't miss massive savings on Beats, Sonos, Bose and more

The Cyber Monday sales are here and we've spotted some phenomenal offers on some equally phenomenal Bluetooth speakers. That's right, there are even Cyber Monday deals on some of the best Bluetooth speakers around, so you can listen to your favorite tunes like never before.

We've uncovered bargains from the best audio brands, including Sonos, Sony, and Beats, but there's something for everyone, regardless of budget.

And our top pick is this Cyber Monday deal on the Bose Soundlink Max, which can be yours for just $299 (was $399) at Amazon, that's a fantastic saving on one of the best Bluetooth speakers money can buy.

There's a similar deal in the UK, too. You can find the Bose Soundlink Max at Amazon for £299 (was £399), a fantastic £100 discount on the "Best Bluetooth Speaker" award-winner at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2024.

Cyber Monday is the ideal day to pick up a top baragin for the holidays, so whether you're buying a new Bluetooth speaker for personal use or looking for a gift, TechRadar has you covered.

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals, US

Sonos Move 2 portable speaker: was $449 now $359 at Amazon The Sonos Move 2 is incredibly versatile as it can be used via Bluetooth or via Wi-Fi. With very good sound quality and Sonos' top-notch build quality, the Move 2 is one of our top picks this Cyber Monday. This is a record-low for one of the best premium Bluetooth speakers out there, perfect for that Cyber Monday treat.

Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $139 at Amazon Looking for a smaller Bluetooth Sonos speaker? The Sonos Roam 2 is at an all-time low of $139, and that's a steal for such a high-quality product. Again this works via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so it's very versatile for all your audio needs.

JBL Flip 6: was $129.95 now $79.95 at Amazon Get a massive 38% discount on the JBL Flip 6, now available for $79.95. For the price, this is the best rugged Bluetooth speaker on the market, and with an IPX7 waterproof rating, perfect for your next vacation.

Beats Pill: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon The Beats Pill is a return to form for Beats Bluetooth speakers, and an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a sub-$100 speaker. You may have seen many sports stars like LeBron James rock the stylish speaker around their fingers on game day, now you can replicate them with this Cyber Monday deal.

Ultimate Ears Miniroll: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon If you've not had the pleasure of this little bun-shaped beauty, don't worry – it only arrived in September 2024 and it's already got a sweet discount for Cyber Monday! Have a quick glance at our glowing Ultimate Ears Miniroll review for the scoop but in a nutshell, it's one of the cutest portable speakers around and it's never been discounted before now. Our advice? For less than $50, there's no much to like here.

Sony SRS-XB100: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon Looking for an excellent Bluetooth speaker on a budget? Look no further than the Sony SRS-XB100. Terrible name aside, this tiny speaker is perfect for travel and comes in at an insane $38 price this Cyber Monday. What are you waiting for? Buy one for the whole family!

Tribit Stormbox Blast: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Want big, bold sound at a price that's easy to stomach? Of course you do! And for that, we highly recommend the Tribit Stormbox Blast – a big Bluetooth speaker that offers meaty bass, textured vocals and detailed overall audio. Thanks to the Cyber Monday deals, it can be yours for just $149.99 – that's a tasty 25% off.

Marshall Emberton II: was $169.99 now $99.99 at Amazon If you're a fan of the retro vibe, the Marshall Emberton II could be the perfect Bluetooth speaker for you, especially now it's an astonishing 41% off! This cool-looking speaker plates up rich, clear audio that will keep you listening for hours on end – and you'll be able to do that pretty much unbroken thanks to its excellent 30 hour battery life.

Anker Soundcore Boom 2: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon If you want a beefy, bass-heavy Bluetooth speaker at an excellent low price, the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 is a strong option. This powerful speaker already had an excellent low price, so at 31% less this is nothing short of a steal.

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals, UK

Sonos Roam 2: was £179.99 now £127.61 at Amazon The Sonos Roam 2 is now available for less than £130 – that's the lowest-ever price we've seen for this portable speaker. This particular deal is only on the white version, although you can opt for Black and pay around £1 more.

JBL Flip 6: was £109 now £87.50 at Amazon Grab a big discount on a JBL's rugged Bluetooth speaker in a handful of its eight color variants. The cheapest right now is Black, but you can get it in Blue or Teal for marginally more.

Bose SoundLink Max: was £399 now £299 at Amazon Grab the Best Bluetooth Speaker of the year in Black or Blue this Cyber Monday and save yourself £100. That's excellent for a Bluetooth speaker that will last you a very long time. Bose makes fantastic audio products and we absolutely love the SoundLink Max here at TechRadar.

Beats Pill: was £149.99 now £93.99 at Amazon If LeBron James isn't your style icon, maybe Daniel Ricciardo is. He was seen rocking the Champagne Gold colorway at the Miami Grand Prix earlier this year. Grab it this Cyber Monday for £93.99.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore: was £219 now £134 at Amazon A bit of a jump in price perhaps, but the Beosound Explore brings a huge jump in quality (that's just how B&O is) not to mention a dash of luxury – and this is £5 cheaper than we've seen it until now. The Beosound Explore is roughly the size of a can of beans, yet it delivers sound quality that belies its dimensions. It’s built tough to withstand outdoor adventures and has a built-in (very cute) metallic carabiner clip on its strap too, to add portability points.

Sony SRS-XB100: was £55 now £30.60 at Amazon Little can-sized Bluetooth speaker on a budget? Look no further than the Sony SRS-XB100. Forgettable name aside, this bijou speaker is ideal for travel and comes not only from a trusted name in audio but with a huge price-cut this Cyber Monday – which is the biggest we've ever seen. What's not to love at this price?

Tribit Stormbox Blast: was £199.99 now £159.99 at Amazon If you want a talented, boom-bastic Bluetooth speaker, look no further than the Tribit Stormbox Blast, which is 20% off thanks to the Cyber Monday sales. This speaker's rumbling bass, rich mids and crisp highs will keep the party going well into the night and with up to 30 hours of playtime you'll barely have to charge it – you'll rarely find such amazing value.

Anker Soundcore Boom 2: was £119.99 now £79.99 at Amazon Bring the boom with this excellent Bluetooth speaker deal on Cyber Monday. The Anker Soundcore Boom 2 dishes out plenty of bass, a pleasingly lightweight design and a vibrant light show. And at 33% less it's well worth the cash.

No matter what Bluetooth speaker you pick, you can't really go wrong with the speakers on this list. In TechRadar's Bose SoundLink Max review, we praised the speaker for its big, punchy, and quite deft sound. It's a pricey Bluetooth speaker, but it's well worth the cash.

Elsewhere, the JBL Flip 6 is a fan favorite at an excellent price this Cyber Monday. In TechRadar's JBL 6 Flip review, we praised the Bluetooth speaker for getting the simple things right, making music sound great no matter where you go. Thanks to a rugged design that's waterproof to an IPX7 rating, you'll never need to be without music, even on the most remote holiday island.

Whatever you choose this Cyber Monday, there are very good deals to be had on Bluetooth speakers. So shop around, check out the products on offer above, and see what you fancy.

