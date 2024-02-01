Need a budget tablet? This Samsung Galaxy Tab has dropped to a terrific new low price

The A series of the Samsung Galaxy Tab has always been a decent and affordable option for those who need a basic Android tablet with a little more power than the extreme budget options. This offer on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus makes it an even better buy as it reduces the price by $50.

Simply head over to Amazon to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $219.99 (was $269.99). This means you pay the same price for the version with 128GB of storage - that's double the amount compared to the base model. It also sports a 10.9-inch screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, quad speakers, and a slim, light and durable design.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is more than capable of handling general everyday tasks such as web browsing, media streaming, and checking emails. Plus, it should also be fine for playing undemanding games and making video calls - something that much cheaper options like the Amazon Fire Tab range might struggle to handle comfortably.

So, while we haven't tested it here at TechRadar, the spec suggests it's a good value tablet for the money - even more so at this new record-low price.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269.99 now $219.99 at Amazon

This is the first discount we've seen on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus since it launched at the end of last year. The price cut on this 128GB storage model brings it in line with the cheaper 64GB version, so it's well worth picking up if you need a straightforward tablet for general use. You get a reasonably sized and responsive 10.9-inch display, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for improved audio, and a slick design.

Even though this year's Presidents' Day sales are just a matter of weeks away, it's unlikely that this tablet will be any cheaper in the days ahead. Don't hang around and miss your opportunity to snap it up for an excellent price this early in the year, especially if you love to browse the web from your sofa or stream TV from the comfort of your bed.

If you want to compare it with all the other tablet deals that are available right now, I've included a few more of today's best offers below.