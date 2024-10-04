Your M4 iPad Pro can finally get iPadOS 18 after Apple squashes device-breaking bug

The launch of iPadOS 18 hasn’t exactly been smooth. Apple quickly pulled the update from the iPad Pro 11-inch (2024) and the iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) following reports that it was breaking some devices, seemingly due to their M4 chipset, with the company forced to send out replacements.

This all happened around two and a half weeks ago, leaving owners of the latest iPads stuck on iPadOS 17. Now, however, you can finally get iPadOS 18 if you have one of these tablets. Or rather, you can get iPadOS 18.0.1, which has rolled out to all compatible devices.

By ‘compatible,’ we mean any device that supports iPadOS 18 (check out our iPadOS 18 compatibility explainer for the full list), though this isn’t a big update, so it will mostly be of interest to owners of the M4-powered iPad Pro models mentioned above.

Other notable fixes

In fact, all that’s here is bug fixes. The most significant being the bug that was bricking some iPads, but there are also fixes for a bug that could cause performance problems due to an issue with memory allocation, and a bug that could crash Messages if you replied to a message with a shared Apple Watch face.

That latter bug was also quite nasty, albeit easily avoidable, so it’s definitely worth downloading iPadOS 18.0.1, even if your device is already running iPadOS 18.

This update is joined by a similar iOS 18.0.1 update for iPhones, which fixes the same performance and Messages bugs, as well as a bug that causes the camera to freeze, and one that caused the iPhone’s touchscreen to become temporarily unresponsive on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models.

So, this is worth downloading, too, though it’s a slightly less notable update than iPadOS 18.0.1, since iOS 18 wasn’t bricking devices.

