Got an older iPad? Download this new security update now for models that can't run iPadOS 18
Security fixes for the older generation
- Apple has just released the iPadOS 17.7.8 update
- The update comes with important security patches for older iPads
- Upgrade your device now to keep it safe from harm
If you’ve got an older iPad, Apple has put out a simple message: you need to update its software now. That’s because the company has just released a patch that helps protect against security threats that could affect your device.
The iPadOS 17.7.8 update fixes a critical security flaw that affects iPads that are too old to upgrade to iPadOS 18. Specifically, it is intended for the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2017, as well as the sixth-generation iPad that was released in 2018.
Apple hasn’t published release notes for iPadOS 17.7.8, but the fact that it has been included on Apple’s security releases page suggests that it contains important fixes that could improve the safety of your tablet.
The new version arrives shortly after iPadOS 17.7.7 was released to the public. That version of iPadOS seemed to come with a bug that frequently logged users out of App Store apps, leading Apple to swiftly release iPadOS 17.7.8 a week later.
That said, iPadOS 17.7.7 also came with a raft of security updates in its own right, although Apple has stopped signing it in light of the reported App Store bug.
How to keep your device safe
Over time, older iPads gradually lose compatibility with the latest versions of iPadOS, meaning they can’t get the most up-to-date features and functionality that Apple has developed. But the company often brings security updates to these devices to prevent them from being exploited by hackers and bad actors, and that’s the case with iPadOS 17.7.8.
To update your iPad, open the Settings app, then tap General > Software Update in the left-hand sidebar. Wait for your iPad to find the update, then install it by following the on-screen instructions.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
It’s always important to keep your devices up to date, as the last thing you want is to fall victim to an exploit or security threat. By downloading iPadOS 17.7.8, you should be able to keep your device safe, even if you’re using an older iPad.
You might also like
- iOS 18.5 is out now – here are 4 new features it brings alongside some big security fixes
- iPadOS 19 could finally blur the lines between iPads and Macs, but new menu bar rumors sound too good to be true
- 5 reasons why Apple making iPadOS 19 more like macOS is a great idea – and 3 reasons why it could be a disaster
Alex Blake has been fooling around with computers since the early 1990s, and since that time he's learned a thing or two about tech. No more than two things, though. That's all his brain can hold. As well as TechRadar, Alex writes for iMore, Digital Trends and Creative Bloq, among others. He was previously commissioning editor at MacFormat magazine. That means he mostly covers the world of Apple and its latest products, but also Windows, computer peripherals, mobile apps, and much more beyond. When not writing, you can find him hiking the English countryside and gaming on his PC.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.