Got an older iPad? Download this new security update now for models that can't run iPadOS 18

Apple has just released the iPadOS 17.7.8 update

The update comes with important security patches for older iPads

Upgrade your device now to keep it safe from harm

If you’ve got an older iPad, Apple has put out a simple message: you need to update its software now. That’s because the company has just released a patch that helps protect against security threats that could affect your device.

The iPadOS 17.7.8 update fixes a critical security flaw that affects iPads that are too old to upgrade to iPadOS 18. Specifically, it is intended for the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2017, as well as the sixth-generation iPad that was released in 2018.

Apple hasn’t published release notes for iPadOS 17.7.8, but the fact that it has been included on Apple’s security releases page suggests that it contains important fixes that could improve the safety of your tablet.

The new version arrives shortly after iPadOS 17.7.7 was released to the public. That version of iPadOS seemed to come with a bug that frequently logged users out of App Store apps, leading Apple to swiftly release iPadOS 17.7.8 a week later.

That said, iPadOS 17.7.7 also came with a raft of security updates in its own right, although Apple has stopped signing it in light of the reported App Store bug.

How to keep your device safe

(Image credit: Apple)

Over time, older iPads gradually lose compatibility with the latest versions of iPadOS, meaning they can’t get the most up-to-date features and functionality that Apple has developed. But the company often brings security updates to these devices to prevent them from being exploited by hackers and bad actors, and that’s the case with iPadOS 17.7.8.

To update your iPad, open the Settings app, then tap General > Software Update in the left-hand sidebar. Wait for your iPad to find the update, then install it by following the on-screen instructions.

It’s always important to keep your devices up to date, as the last thing you want is to fall victim to an exploit or security threat. By downloading iPadOS 17.7.8, you should be able to keep your device safe, even if you’re using an older iPad.