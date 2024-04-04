New iPad Air and iPad Pros look set to launch very soon – here’s why

More evidence that new iPads are approaching has popped up, courtesy of new iPad-centric model numbers spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

These model numbers, as 91Mobiles reports, are A2836 and A2837 and relate to iPads. However, the actual model range they fit into isn’t clear, but going by the rumors thus far we’d place a significant bet that we’ll see new iPad Pro models and a refreshed iPad Air, aka the iPad Air 6. There’s also a new 12.9-inch iPad Air that’s been tipped for a while, and would seem like a likely candidate to launch next month.

That launch was initially expected to be around March or April time, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a rather reliable Apple tipster, has recently claimed that new iPads will launch in May.

In terms of what to expect from these new iPads, the iPad Pro models are predicted to drop the mini-LED and LCD displays of the current range, instead opting for OLED panels. The benefit here would be richer contrast and better colors. But the iPad Pros are also likely to get access to Apple’s latest M3 chips, as well as have a redesigned Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

On the iPad Air side, we can expect new chips, potentially even the M3 chip, and possibly some small design nips and tucks. However, the larger 12.9-inch iPad Air could steal the show by offering a big iPad experience without needing people to dig up a large chunk of cash for a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which is the largest iPad Apple currently offers. Combined with possibly improved accessories, a larger iPad Air could be a great device for people who don't need the power for pro-level tasks like video editing, but do want a bit more screen space to have a tablet that can pull pseudo laptop duties when combined with a Magic Keyboard.

Sadly, there’s no mention of an iPad mini 7, as it looks like Apple may be leaving the smallest iPad to wither away. That’s hardly surprising when larger-screen and foldable phones have bloomed in popularity, eroding the appeal of a smaller tablet.

Time, and likely not much of it, will tell what Apple has in store for its next-generation iPads. But if you want a Cupertino-designed tablet right now you can't really go wrong with any of our picks of the best iPads you can buy today.

