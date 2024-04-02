Samsung has just made Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 users more vulnerable by removing monthly security updates

Samsung has discontinued monthly security updates for its Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 phones, pushing them a step nearer towards becoming obsolete, and potentially leaving users more vulnerable to malware and hackers.

The frequency of security updates for these models will now drop to every three months before support is ended altogether, which is expected to happen later this year.

The latest patch notes from Samsung state that security updates for the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, and S20 FE, and the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, have been downgraded to quarterly.

This is expected, as these models were released back in 2020, and operating support has already ended. The One UI 5.1 update based on Android 13 was the last update these models received, and they won’t be receiving the latest updates to One UI 6 or Android 14.

What does this mean for Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 users?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 were running Android 10 at launch, which means 2024 is the last year of security updates.

This is a normal part of the lifespan of phones, with updates becoming less frequent until a handset eventually no longer receives any OS or security update from the manufacturers. While these phones will still function, with less frequent updates they can become more vulnerable to the latest threats and malware. In addition, over time newer versions of apps may become less stable and could even stop working on older devices entirely.



Any critical threats found will still likely be patched, however, even these critical updates become less likely as time passes and fewer people are using these phones. Ultimately, at some point, users of these older devices will have to consider updating to something more up-to-date if they want to ensure that their devices are secure and all their apps continue to work properly.

The Galaxy Note S20 and Note S20 Ultra were noteworthy (no pun intended) for being the last of the Galaxy Note series of phones, with that line having been somewhat replaced by the Ultra models, which have become a mainstay flagship of the Samsung Galaxy series.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re still using a Galaxy S20 or Galaxy Note 20 handset and are looking to upgrade, check out our best phones list to see our recommendations.