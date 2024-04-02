Samsung Galaxy S23 users are blaming One UI 6.1 for slower charging speeds, but we’re not convinced

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus can now run One UI 6.1

Samsung’s feature-packed One UI 6.1 update finally began rolling out to older Samsung phones on March 28, but several users are complaining that the software upgrade has left their devices charging at a slower speed and lower wattage.

According to a Samsung Community Forum post (via PhoneArena), One UI 6.1 is causing phones including the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 to “lock” at 15W charging, even when higher wattage chargers (like Samsung’s own 25W fast charger) are in use. Another post from the UAE version of Samsung’s Community Forum details the same issue for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, so it appears as though the problem is not region-dependent.

As worrisome as this phenomenon sounds, though, we’re not convinced that One UI 6.1 is actually throttling charging speeds on older Samsung phones – for several reasons.

For starters, unlike phones that use VOOC charging technology, Samsung devices seldom charge at maximum wattage when the screen is on. Samsung’s own 25W charger, for instance, will typically charge a Galaxy S23 at 15W or 20W when the phone is in use, with that 25W wattage reserved for when the device is asleep.

Second, charging wattage is reduced as battery percentage increases, so there’s a chance that some affected users are seeing 15W charging speeds because their Samsung phone is already adequately charged.

One UI 6.1 is now available on the Galaxy S23 line (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

And lastly, charging and battery hiccups are part and parcel of downloading any major mobile update, so this issue may simply be a temporary annoyance as older Samsung phones grapple with the increased demands of One UI 6.1 (indeed, even Apple devices have fallen victim to increased battery drain following major iOS updates).

In any case, SamMobile found that their Galaxy S23 device – when paired with a 120W PPS charger – charged as normal following the One UI 6.1 update. The phone allegedly charged at around 20W, with 25W speeds registered occasionally, just as it did when running One UI 6 prior to the release of One UI 6.1.

Other Samsung users have replied to that aforementioned Community Forum post with their own positive experiences: “I have a Galaxy S23 and charge it with a 25W Samsung charger,” one user wrote. “It took the same amount of time (~75 mins) [to charge] as it did prior to the upgrade.”

Evidently, then, this charging speed issue isn’t occurring universally – and it may not be an issue, per se, at all. In all likelihood, affected devices will correct themselves as they grow more accustomed to One UI 6.1, and if not, Samsung will surely roll out a software patch in the coming weeks.

As for the positive effects of One UI 6.1, Samsung’s latest update brings a host of Galaxy AI features – including Generative Edit and Circle to Search – to older Samsung phones, while lesser-known features, like Instant Slow-Mo, also make the generational jump.