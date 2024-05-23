Don't buy this iPad Air deal at Amazon - here's why the new model is better value

Given that Apple finally refreshed up its iPad lineup with new iPad Pro and iPad Air models earlier this month, it’s perhaps no surprise that Amazon has discounted several older iPads as part of its early Memorial Day sales push.

Among this year’s biggest Memorial Day Apple deals is a 25% saving on the Wi-Fi-only iPad Air (2022) – it’s now available for $449, down from $599 – but I’d suggest ignoring that offer and opting, instead, for the full price iPad Air (2024) at $579.

I say this for a number of reasons. For starters, Amazon’s $449 deal on the iPad Air (2022) is only available for the Starlight color option. All the other 64GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Air (2022) models have now sold out, and Apple won’t be replenishing the retailer’s previous-generation iPad stock, given the existence of the newer iPad Air (2024). If you want to benefit from discounts on the older iPad Air, you’ll have to go for a model with 256GB storage (as opposed to 64GB) or cellular connectivity – two things you may not need.

Second, that $449 price isn’t even the best iPad Air (2022) price Amazon has offered in the past 30 days. The device was on sale for $399 as recently as April 29, so even if you are happy to go for the Starlight color option, you may be better off waiting until Memorial Day proper to see if Amazon drops back down to that lowest-ever price (of course, stock may have disappeared completely by then, but I think it's a risk worth taking).

Image 1 of 2 The iPad Air (2024) in action (Image credit: Apple) The iPad Air (2024) is available in four colors (Image credit: Apple)

Your best bet, though, is to go the whole nine yards and pick up Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Air (2024) for $579. For $120 more, you’ll get double the base storage (128GB), a superior M2 chipset – which Apple says makes the new model 50% faster than its M1-equipped predecessor – a landscape-oriented front-facing camera – which makes much more sense for video calls than the older model’s portrait-oriented camera – and, for the creatives out there, compatibility with Apple’s new Apple Pencil Pro. Oh, and you’ll also be able to choose from Blue, Purple, Starlight and Space Grey color options.

I’m not trying to imply that $120 is an insignificant premium, but in my opinion, the iPad Air (2024) is worth the extra investment versus the iPad Air (2022) in its current state. If the latter tablet was still $399 and available in every color option, I’d probably be more inclined to recommend Amazon’s deal, but it looks like that ship has now sailed.

Incidentally, Apple’s newer iPad Air is so new that we haven’t yet had a chance to publish our full review of the device. We have, however, published our iPad Air 13-inch (2024) review, and since that tablet is pretty much the same iPad, but bigger, we’d advise giving our review a read for the lowdown on what we think is an “attractive and very portable slab that’s ready for just about anything.”

