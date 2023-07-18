You’ll soon be able to stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 on Disney Plus and watch Across The Spider-Verse online

If you’ve been asking yourself " When is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 coming to Disney Plus ?", then the great news is that you don’t have much longer to wait. The final installment of one of Marvel’s best trilogies is set to be released on one of the best streaming services on August 2.

The release schedule is in line with recent Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debuts that have been launched on Disney Plus , which have tended to be about 90 days after their box office run. And Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is bang on schedule. The film premiered in cinemas in early May (in select territories, such as the UK) before its global release on May 5, which means it will have been 89 days between that date and its streaming debut.

However, the Marvel Phase 5 film has been available to rent for a little while now. You see, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 had already been given a streaming release date, but not on Disney Plus . Instead, it was made available on digital storefronts on July 7, which is a similar release schedule to that of Avatar: The Way of the Water.

And there’s not just one Marvel movie being released next month…

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings onto online stores

It's also been confirmed that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released in August – but it won’t be made available on Disney Plus alongside other Marvel comic book characters.

As part of Sony Pictures’ cinematic release deal with Netflix, everyone’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will eventually land on the platform, but this won’t likely happen until much later – The Direct estimates this to be on September 30 based on previous release timelines.

In the meantime, you’ll be able to rent the movie from online video on demand platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus , YouTube, and Vudu as soon as August 8. It’s officially available to pre-order now on Prime Video.

When both movies are streamable, it's likely that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be added to our best Disney Plus movies list, and that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will join our best Netflix movies list. In the meantime, check out our best Marvel movies guide for more MCU films.