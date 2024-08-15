You can stream The Rings of Power for free on Samsung TV Plus ahead of season 2's debut on Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most spectacular shows on Prime Video – and now you can see the whole season for free without having to subscribe to anything. Between now and August 28, Samsung TV and Samsung Galaxy owners in the US, Canada, Brazil, the UK and Germany can stream the entire season on demand from Samsung TV Plus. That's over 300 million possible viewers.

That's significant not just because it's one of the best Prime Video show, but because it's the first time the whole season has been available without a subscription. All you need to do in return is watch a couple of ads, because Samsung TV Plus is a FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channel.

As we said in our The Rings of Power review, this is "epic fantasy at its magical best; a series that simultaneously honors J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary works and tells a captivating original tale in a fictional world steeped in a breathtaking amount of history". It's a visual and aural feast that forges closer ties to The Lord of the Rings books, and while sometimes the pacing is a little bit off you can't argue with the on-screen spectacle. It's a jewel in Prime Video's crown, so being able to watch it for free is quite the bargain.

When is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 coming to Prime Video?

Once you've watched the whole of season 1 on Samsung TV Plus you won't have to wait long to see season two – or at least, you won't if you have a Prime Video subscription. That's because The Rings of Power season 2 will start streaming on Prime Video on August 29, which is the day after season 1 will finish its run on Samsung TV Plus.

You don't need to rush through the second season, though – even though you might be itching to after watching The Rings of Power season 2 trailer. Prime Video will be releasing the first three episodes at the end of August, but afterwards it'll take a more leisurely pace with new episodes airing weekly until the finale, which will be available to stream from October 3.

In the US and Canada, you can see the show on The Rings of Power Channel 1003 and in the US, on the Movie Hub channel 1200, the Movie Hub West channel 1201, the Movie Hub Action channel 1204, the All Action channel 1204 and on demand. German viewers can tune in to the Entertainment Mix channel 4001 or watch on demand, and UK and Brazilian users can watch on demand.

As for what's in the second season, don't click our season 2 link until you've watched season 1: we don't want to give away any of the surprises and spectacles that you're about to enjoy – and there will be more where that came from with Amazon all but confirming a third season is on the way. But if you have already seen season 1, then check out what the co-creator said about the hit Prime Video show's next installment or read more about which fan-favourite character is set to be in season 2.

If you're wondering why the two giant firms have teamed up, it's a win-win: Samsung gets to raise awareness of Samsung TV Plus and Prime Video gets more people hooked on the epic adventure just in time for season two. And of course you get hours of big-budget fantasy TV for free.

