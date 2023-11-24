Newcastle vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League online and on TV from anywhere – team news

Newcastle vs Chelsea live stream

Newcastle team: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Miley, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Chelsea team: Sanchez, James, Badiashile, Silva, Cucurella, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling, Jackson

You can watch Newcastle vs Chelsea on Peacock TV in the US. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea just below.

Newcastle vs Chelsea preview

A home clash with Chelsea has traditionally been a gimme for Newcastle, but before the international break these teams were heading in very different directions, so much so that there's likely to be plenty of nervous energy simmering away in the St James' Park stands today.

While Chelsea's riotously entertaining encounters with Tottenham and Man City saw Mauricio Pochettino's men near-enough double their goal tally for the season, Kieran Trippier was confronted by an irate fan in the aftermath of the Magpies' dismal showing at Bournemouth.

It was Newcastle's first league defeat in two months, but it was the performance that left such a bitter taste for the supporters who'd made the gruelling 300-mile trip south. Eddie Howe was quick to blame injuries for the blip, though the team he fielded was to all intents and purposes a first XI missing Alexander Isak and the suspended Bruno Guimaraes, both of whom have slotted straight back into the lineup today.

Arguably no squad has as much depth as Chelsea, though the strength of it was debatable until their recent upturn in form. With four goals and two assists in his last five appearances, 21-year-old summer recuit Cole Palmer has quickly established himself as the focal point of the Blues' counterattacks, and Newcastle's unbridled approach could well play into his and the equally rapid Raheem Sterling's hands.

Follow our guide to get a Newcastle vs Chelsea live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

Watch Newcastle vs Chelsea: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch Newcastle vs Chelsea on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. While Peacock TV will live stream the vast majority of this season's EPL games, including this one, some fixtures will instead be shown exclusively on NBC, USA Network or CNBC.

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea from outside your country

We've set out below how you can live stream Newcastle vs Chelsea in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking, best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch secure Newcastle vs Chelsea live streams from anywhere:

Can you watch Newcastle vs Chelsea in the UK?

Newcastle vs Chelsea is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea: live stream in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Newcastle vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday.

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea: live stream in Australia

In Australia, Newcastle vs Chelsea is being shown on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously early start though, with kick-off set for the brutal time of 2am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea: live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch Newcastle vs Chelsea on Sky Sport in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 4am NZDT first thing on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service.

