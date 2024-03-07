India vs England live stream: watch 5th Test cricket 2024 online, TV channels, start time

Watch India vs England 5th Test live stream

The series may have been sealed, but don't expect the 5th Test between the victorious India and touring England to be played with any less intensity than the first four. In this article, we have all the details you need on how to watch India vs England free live streams, TV channels and cable-free options too, wherever you are. You can use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to unblock India vs England live streams from anywhere.

There's no shame in coming to India and losing a five-match Test series, yet England will feel gutted that they have fallen short – despite what captain Ben Stokes says. They won the 1st Test in thrilling fashion, lost narrowly in the Second and were disappointed not to have put up more of a challenge in the 4th (the less said about the 434-run thrashing in the 3rd, the better!).

For India, it has been a breakout series for young guns like top run scorers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah has shown why he is regarded by many as the world's best fast bowler and Rohit Sharma's captaincy has been on point. Plus, India once again demonstrated strength in depth, with the likes of Dhruv Jurel, batter Sarfaraz Khan and seamer Akash Deep all more than making up for the absence of talismanic absentees such as Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami.

Despite India's unassailable 3-1 series lead, this week's test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in the city Dharamshala is full of intrigue. Not far from the Himalayan foothills, there's snow in the air and temperatures forecast of around zero. This will be a completely different challenge for both sets of players, and England's northern boys like Ben Stokes and Mark Wood may feel right at home in the conditions as they exchange bucket hats for beanies.

Let's hope the snow stays away long enough to get five more good days of fabulous Test cricket. Read on as we explain how to live stream India vs England 5th Test online from wherever you are – including details of how to watch for free.

Watch India vs England 5th Test for free in India

Every ball of the India vs England 5th Test series is free to watch on JioCinema. Download the app or head straight to the JioCinema website to start streaming for FREE. Away from India when the match is on? You can still tune in to your normal free India cricket live stream using our favorite cricket VPN. Keep scrolling for full instructions – it's really easy! On TV, India vs England will be shown on ViaCom18's Sports18 network in India.

Watch India vs England from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries, but if you're overseas you'll soon discover that you can't watch your usual service because of geo-restrictions.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN which changes your streaming device's IP address to your usual location.

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate server. For example, you can use Surfshark's India server to watch JioCinema.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – so JioCinema for India cricket fanatics abroad.

Watch India vs England 5th Test in the UK

In the UK, England's Test series in India is being shown on TNT Sports. Play starts at 4am GMT on each day. You can also watch using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99, for access to 30 days of TNT Sports. Outside the UK? To access the TNT Sports streaming from abroad, you’ll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch India vs England in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the Fifth Test in the US, with play set to begin at 11pm ET / 8pm PT across all five days (starting on the night of Wednesday, March 6). Willow TV is available from most cable providers. Not got cable? No worries. Willow TV is also accessible through the Sling TV Desi Binge Plus plan and it's a great price too. Usually $15 per month, you can currently get your first month for just $10 or a bargain $99 for the whole year. You get eight channels in all, including Sony LIV, Star India, Hotstar Specials and, of course, Willow TV. Alternatively there's the Dakshin Flex Pack, which costs the same as above and gets you 16 South Indian channels including Willow, Disney Star, Hotstar Specials and Simply South.

Watch India vs England in Australia

You can watch the final Test between India and England on a combination of Fox Cricket 501 and Fox Sports 505. It can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now. Another cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the excellent sports streaming platform Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan for just $25 a month. Or upgrade to two devices with Basic plan for $30 a month. Kayo also gives you access to loads of other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1 2024... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all in on Fox. Daily coverage of the Fifth Test will begin at 3pm AEDT.

Watch India vs England in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch India vs England 5th Test in New Zealand. It will be shown on Sky Sport 3 from 5pm each day and subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport already, the cricket is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $49.99 a month.

India vs England series schedule

First Test (Hyderabad) – England won by 28 runs

Second Test (Visakhapatnam) – India won by 106 runs

Third Test (Rajkot) – India won by 434 runs

Fourth Test (Ranchi) – India won by 434 runs

Fifth Test (Dharamshala) – March 7 - 11