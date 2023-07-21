Hungarian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

Hungarian Grand Prix live stream

The 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix is available to watch for free on ORF in Austria. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. A complete breakdown of free Hungarian GP live streams is listed below.

Hungarian GP: race preview

Last week, Max Verstappen proved that, in Red Bull machinery, he's all but unstoppable – but we did see a slight crack. Losing traction off the line, the Dutchman relinquished first position to fellow front-row qualifier Lando Norris, who led for several minutes before finally succumbing to Max's pressure.

However, for McLaren, the final 2-4 finish (which could have easily been a 2-3) is a huge confidence booster. Emerging as a potential best-of-the-rest outfit, Zak Brown's team appear to have benefited hugely from their mid-season upgrades – and rookie Piastri is finally showing the talent we were promised.

Nyck de Vries, on the other hand...not so much. Alpha Tauri's rookie has been told to sling his hook after a disappointing first half of the season. Stepping up in his place is fan favorite Daniel Ricciardo.

The former McLaren and Red Bull man lost his seat after a poor 2022 season, but now back after just six or so months, there's much speculation that he's gunning to get his old position at Red Bull back. What's more, with Perez's lacklustre performance in recent races, this could well become a reality.

The Hungarian Grand Prix is a tricky and technical race, and success at the Hungaroring often depends on stellar qualifying and strong defense. This means that Saturday will be more important than ever, so make sure to catch the afternoon session at least.

Read on for how to watch a Hungarian Grand Prix live stream from start to finish and from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch an F1 live stream for FREE.

2023 Hungarian Grand Prix schedule

The 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET / 9.30pm AEDT / 11.30pm NZDT

Practice 2: 4pm BST / 11am ET / 1am AEDT / 3am NZDT

SATURDAY

Practice 3: 11.30am BST / 6.30am ET / 8.30pm AEDT / 10.30pm NZDT

Qualifying: 3pm BST / 10pm ET / 12am AEDT / 2am NZDT

SUNDAY

Hungarian GP: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 11pm AEDT / 1am NZDT

Watch a free Hungarian Grand Prix live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix for free this weekend. Like every other weekend, in Austria all the races are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV and ORF (this weekend it's ORF). Take a look and find out what's available where you are:

If you're out of the country you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred Hungarian Grand Prix free live stream, as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, as it has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch an Hungarian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

Watch a Hungarian Grand Prix live stream on F1 TV

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and in some places you can try before you buy with a FREE 7-day trial! Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK and Australia being two notable examples. But it's a good option for people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and plenty more places.

How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sky Sports – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Coverage of the Hungarian GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 12pm GMT on Friday for FP1, then 3.30pm for Practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 11am for Practice 3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 2.30pm. On Sunday, the Hungarian Grand Prix coverage starts at 1.55pm, ahead of lights out at 2pm. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.

Hungarian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 in the US without cable

How to watch the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in Canada

As well as the official F1 TV service described above, viewers in Canada can watch the 2023 Hungarian GP on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – just bear in mind that they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to get access to an Hungarian Grand Prix live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. The Hungarian GP starts at 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix: live stream in Australia

F1 fans in Australia can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go app. The race is also being shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. However, with the race starting at 11pm on Sunday night, only night owls will be likely to tune in. Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you, with the help of a good F1 VPN.

