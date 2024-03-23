England vs Brazil live stream 2024 : how to watch international friendly online

Friendly or otherwise, England vs Brazil at Wembley is a marquee fixture, and as Dorival Junior's first game in charge of the five-time World Cup champions, the Selecao will be doubly keen to put on a show. Here's where to watch England vs Brazil live streams online for FREE – from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Saturday, Mar 23, 7pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 6am AEDT (Sun) FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) Use NordVPN to unblock any stream

The reason Brazil are starting afresh just three months out from Copa America? They're in a mess, and appointing journeyman coach Dorival – who's bounced between 25 clubs over the past 22 years, with wildly differing results – demonstrates just how far their star has fallen.

They've lost three games in a row, and won just three of their last nine, and with both Ederson and Allison injured, Dorival will have to field an uncapped goalkeeper. On a vaguely positive note, Brazil have a superb record against England, who they've lost to just once in their past 11 encounters.

Furthermore, either Ivan Toney or Ollie Watkins will lead the line for the Three Lions, as Harry Kane injured his ankle just before the international break. Gareth Southgate has a near full-strength squad to work with otherwise, and a Real Madrid reunion between Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. is certainly on the cards.

Follow our guide to get an England vs Brazil live stream from all over the world – including detail of FREE streams.

How to watch England vs Brazil for free

The great news for football fans in the UK is that England vs Brazil is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Coverage of England vs Brazil starts at 6pm GMT on Saturday, ahead of a 7pm kick-off, and you can also stream the game live at Channel4.com. You can watch the game online on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch England vs Brazil but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to live stream England vs Brazil from anywhere

Watch England vs Brazil in the US

England vs Brazil is being shown on Fox in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday afternoon. How to watch England vs Brazil online without cable: If you don't have a cable package, you can live stream the Fox channel through a number of IPTV services. A great option is OTT streaming service Sling TV, which is reasonably priced and includes a host of top class sport, plus access to Fox, USA Network and NBC in select markets on its Sling Blue plan. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price. Fubo is pricier, but has a more comprehensive range of plans. Its entry-level Pro option costs $79.99 and carries more than 100 channels, including Fox. New customers can try the service out with its 7-day FREE trial.

Watch England vs Brazil in Australia

In Australia, England vs Brazil is being shown on Optus Sport. The game kicks off at 6am AEDT first thing on Sunday morning, so brace yourself for an early rise. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month.

Watch England vs Brazil in Canada