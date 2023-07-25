Clasica San Sebastian live stream 2023: how to watch cycling online from anywhere

Watch a Clasica San Sebastian 2023 live stream

You can watch Clasica San Sebastian 2023 for free on VRT in Belgium, Rai Play in Italy, and RTVE in Spain. You can use a VPN to watch a FREE Clasica San Sebastian live stream from anywhere. Full details on how to watch the legendary Clasica de San Sebastian just below.

Clasica San Sebastian 2023 preview

Remco Evenepoel, Simon Yates and Ben Healy are some of the stellar talents that will be jostling for glory at the 2023 Clásica de San Sebastián, more commonly known as the Clasica San Sebastian or San Sebastian Classic. As a two-time winner and the reigning champion, the Belgian rider is undoubtedly the man to beat, and his near-50km solo a year ago may well inspire a string of premature breakaway attempts.

The 230.3km route incorporates more than 4,000 vertical metres, the toughest of which are to be found on the Murgil Tontorra, immediately before the final descent and flat finish.

The Alto Iturburu (6.6km at 5.3%) is the first obstacle of note, but it and the subsequent climbs up the Alkiza (4.4km at 6.2%) and Alto de Jaizkibel (6.9km at 6.2%) are merely warmup opportunities for what's to come. The Erlaitz (3.8km at 10.6%) is short yet anything but sweet, and it's here that the peloton is likely to become splintered.

Next comes the Mendizorrotz (4.1km at 7.1%), which features a gruelling middle section (2km at 11.3%), and the now iconic Murgil (2.1km at 10.1%). Its steepest section cranks things up to a brutal 22%, and it's here that the majority of contenders' hopes of victory will be dashed.

How to watch a FREE Clasica San Sebastian live stream

One of the best things about Clasica San Sebastian is that it's completely free to watch in various countries around the world. For example:

Belgium - VRT

Italy - Rai Play

Spain - RTVE

If you're from any of those countries but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to watch a free Clasica San Sebastian live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Clasica San Sebastian 2023 from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Clasica San Sebastian live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Clasica San Sebastian 2023 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

2023 Clasica San Sebastian live stream: how to watch cycling online in the UK

Cycling fans can watch the 2023 Clasica San Sebastian on GCN Plus in the UK. The race is due to start at 9.55am BST on Saturday morning. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year, and GCN Plus offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Clasica San Sebastian 2023: live stream cycling in the US

Cycling fans in the US are spoilt for choice, as the 2023 Clasica San Sebastian is being shown live on both FloBikes and GCN Plus. Just be warned that the race is due to start at 4.55am ET / 1.55am PT on Friday night/Saturday morning. A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year, which works out at $12.50 per month. A GCN Plus subscription, meanwhile, costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year. And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch Clasica San Sebastian 2023: live stream cycling in Australia

You can tune into the Clasica San Sebastian with a GCN Plus subscription in Australia, which costs $12.99 per month or $64.99 annually. The race is due to start at 6.55pm AEST on Saturday evening. If you're not currently in Oz, you can download a VPN to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.

How to watch 2023 Clasica San Sebastian: live stream cycling in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch live Clasica San Sebastian coverage on FloBikes. A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$200), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$17). Prepare to miss out on some sleep, as the race is scheduled to begin at 4.55am ET / 1.55am PT in the early hours of Saturday morning. Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment.

Full list of teams & riders

Dorsal

País

Corredor

1

Remco EVENEPOEL

2

Andrea BAGIOLI

3

Julian ALAPHILIPPE

4

James KNOX

5

Fausto MASNADA

6

Pieter SERRY

7

Mauri VANSEVENANT

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

11

Alex BAUDIN

12

Clément BERTHET

13

Franck BONNAMOUR

14

Benoit COSNEFROY

15

Valentin PARET PEINTRE

16

Nicolas PRODHOMME

17

Damien TOUZE

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

21

Quinten HERMANS

22

Kristian SBARAGLI

23

Gianni VERMEERSCH

24

Jason OSBORNE

25

Xandro MEURISSE

26

Jimmy JANSSENS

27

Tobias BAYER

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

31

Warren BARGUIL

32

Louis BARRE

33

Clément CHAMPOUSSIN

34

Anthony DELAPLACE

35

Thibault GUERNALEC

36

Simon GUGLIELMI

37

Alessandro VERRE

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

41

Alexey LUTSENKO

42

Gleb BRUSSENSKIY

43

Igor CHZHAN

44

Javier ROMO

45

Fabio FELLINE

46

Simone VELASCO

47

Yevgeniy FEDOROV

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

51

Bob JUNGELS

52

Ide SCHELLING

53

Frederik WANDAHL

54

Matteo FABBRO

55

Nico DENZ

56

Maximilian SCHACHMANN

57

Aleksandr VLASOV

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

61

Ion IZAGUIRRE

62

Thomas CHAMPION

63

Jose HERRADA

64

Guillaume MARTIN

65

Victor LAFAY

66

Anthony PEREZ

67

André CARVALHO

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

71

Romain BARDET

72

Matthew DINHAM

73

Christopher HAMILTON

74

Andreas LEKNESSUND

75

Florian STORK

76

Henri VANDENABEELE

77

Kevin VERMAERKE

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

81

Neilson POWLESS

82

Ben HEALY

83

Frølich Mikkel HONORÉ

84

Mark PADUN

85

Andrea PICCOLO

86

Stefan DE BOD

87

James SHAW

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

91

Bruno ARMIRAIL

92

Romain GREGOIRE

93

Matthieu LADAGNOUS

94

Olivier LE GAC

95

Rudy MOLARD

96

Quentin PACHER

97

Lars VAN DEN BERG

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

101

Rui COSTA

102

Biniam GIRMAY

103

Laurens HUYS

104

Louis Du Bouisson MEINTJES

105

Lorenzo ROTA

106

Loïc VLIEGEN

107

Georg ZIMMERMANN

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

111

Carlos RODRIGUEZ

112

Jhonatan NARVAEZ

113

Brandon RIVERA

114

Omar FRAILE

115

Ben TULETT

116

Lucas PLAPP

117

Daniel Felipe MARTINEZ

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

121

Alex ARANBURU

122

Ruben ALMEIDA

123

Matteo JORGENSON

124

Luis MAS

125

José ROJAS

126

Sergio SAMITIER

127

Gonzalo SERRANO

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

131

Simon YATES

132

Michael MATTHEWS

133

Matteo SOBRERO

134

Felix ENGELHARDT

135

Chris HARPER

136

Alessandro DE MARCHI

137

G Lawson CRADDOCK

141

Pello BILBAO

142

Mikel LANDA

143

Santiago BUITRAGO

144

Yukiya ARASHIRO

145

Matevž GOVEKAR

146

Jack HAIG

147

Johan PRICE

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

151

Tony GALLOPIN

152

Giulio CICCONE

153

Juan Pedro LOPEZ

154

Bauke MOLLEMA

155

Quinn SIMMONS

156

Skjelmose JENSEN

157

Toms SKUJINS

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

161

Tiesj BENOOT

162

Edoardo AFFINI

163

Lennard HOFSTEDE

164

Thomas GLOAG

165

Gijs LEEMREIZE

166

Timo ROOSEN

167

Nathan VAN HOOYDONCK

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

171

Juan AYUSO

172

Sjoerd BAX

173

George BENNETT

174

Jan CHRISTEN

175

Alessandro COVI

176

Marc HIRSCHI

177

Diego ULISSI

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

181

Ander OKAMIKA

182

Jose Manuel DIAZ

183

Antonio FAGUNDEZ

184

Andres ARDILA

185

Victor LANGELLOTTI

186

Angel MADRAZO

187

Rodrigo ALVAREZ

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

191

Fernando BARCELO

192

Jokin MURGUIALDAY

193

Joel NICOLAU

194

Eduard PRADES

195

Michal SCHLEGEL

196

Julen AMEZQUETA

197

Josu ETXEBERRIA

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

201

Roger ADRIA

202

Urko BERRADE

203

Héctor CARRETERO

204

Raul GARCIA

205

Jordi LOPEZ

206

Pau MIQUEL

207

Ibon RUIZ

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

211

Xabier ISASA

212

Txomin JUARISTI

213

Ibai AZURMENDI

214

Gotzon MARTIN

215

Mikel ITURRIA

216

Xabier BERASATEGI

217

Joan BOU

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

221

Mathieu BURGAUDEAU

222

Steff CRAS

223

Victor DE LA PARTE

224

Fabien GRELLIER

225

Alan JOUSSEAUME

226

Geoffrey SOUPE

227

Matteo VERCHER

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

231

Johannes ADAMIETZ

232

Pascal EENKHOORN

233

Mathijs PAASSCHENS

234

Eduardo SEPULVEDA

235

Liam SLOCK

236

Harrison SWEENY

237

Maxim VAN GILS

DORSAL

PAÍS

CORREDOR

241

Michael WOODS

242

Jakob FUGLSANG

243

Domenico POZZOVIVO

244

Nicholas SCHULTZ

245

Dylan TEUNS

246

Stephen WILLIAMS

247

Simon CLARKE