Clasica San Sebastian live stream 2023: how to watch cycling online from anywhere
Can anybody challenge Remco Evenepoel?
Watch a Clasica San Sebastian 2023 live stream
You can watch Clasica San Sebastian 2023 for free on VRT in Belgium, Rai Play in Italy, and RTVE in Spain. You can use a VPN to watch a FREE Clasica San Sebastian live stream from anywhere. Full details on how to watch the legendary Clasica de San Sebastian just below.
|Date: Saturday, July 29
|Start time: 10.55am CEST (local) / 9.55am BST / 4.55am ET / 1.55am PT / 6.55pm AEST
|FREE live stream: VRT (BEL) | Rai Play (ITA) | RTVE (ESP)
|Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream
Clasica San Sebastian 2023 preview
Remco Evenepoel, Simon Yates and Ben Healy are some of the stellar talents that will be jostling for glory at the 2023 Clásica de San Sebastián, more commonly known as the Clasica San Sebastian or San Sebastian Classic. As a two-time winner and the reigning champion, the Belgian rider is undoubtedly the man to beat, and his near-50km solo a year ago may well inspire a string of premature breakaway attempts.
The 230.3km route incorporates more than 4,000 vertical metres, the toughest of which are to be found on the Murgil Tontorra, immediately before the final descent and flat finish.
The Alto Iturburu (6.6km at 5.3%) is the first obstacle of note, but it and the subsequent climbs up the Alkiza (4.4km at 6.2%) and Alto de Jaizkibel (6.9km at 6.2%) are merely warmup opportunities for what's to come. The Erlaitz (3.8km at 10.6%) is short yet anything but sweet, and it's here that the peloton is likely to become splintered.
Next comes the Mendizorrotz (4.1km at 7.1%), which features a gruelling middle section (2km at 11.3%), and the now iconic Murgil (2.1km at 10.1%). Its steepest section cranks things up to a brutal 22%, and it's here that the majority of contenders' hopes of victory will be dashed.
Read on as we explain how to watch a FREE 2023 Clasica San Sebastian live stream from anywhere with a VPN.
How to watch a FREE Clasica San Sebastian live stream
One of the best things about Clasica San Sebastian is that it's completely free to watch in various countries around the world. For example:
Belgium - VRT
Italy - Rai Play
Spain - RTVE
If you're from any of those countries but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to watch a free Clasica San Sebastian live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.
How to watch Clasica San Sebastian 2023 from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Clasica San Sebastian live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch Clasica San Sebastian 2023 from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
2023 Clasica San Sebastian live stream: how to watch cycling online in the UK
Cycling fans can watch the 2023 Clasica San Sebastian on GCN Plus in the UK. The race is due to start at 9.55am BST on Saturday morning.
A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year, and GCN Plus offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.
If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.
How to watch Clasica San Sebastian 2023: live stream cycling in the US
Cycling fans in the US are spoilt for choice, as the 2023 Clasica San Sebastian is being shown live on both FloBikes and GCN Plus.
Just be warned that the race is due to start at 4.55am ET / 1.55am PT on Friday night/Saturday morning.
A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year, which works out at $12.50 per month.
A GCN Plus subscription, meanwhile, costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year.
And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.
How to watch Clasica San Sebastian 2023: live stream cycling in Australia
You can tune into the Clasica San Sebastian with a GCN Plus subscription in Australia, which costs $12.99 per month or $64.99 annually.
The race is due to start at 6.55pm AEST on Saturday evening.
If you're not currently in Oz, you can download a VPN to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.
How to watch 2023 Clasica San Sebastian: live stream cycling in Canada
Cycling fans in Canada can watch live Clasica San Sebastian coverage on FloBikes.
A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$200), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$17).
Prepare to miss out on some sleep, as the race is scheduled to begin at 4.55am ET / 1.55am PT in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment.
Full list of teams & riders
Dorsal
País
Corredor
1
Remco EVENEPOEL
2
Andrea BAGIOLI
3
Julian ALAPHILIPPE
4
James KNOX
5
Fausto MASNADA
6
Pieter SERRY
7
Mauri VANSEVENANT
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
11
Alex BAUDIN
12
Clément BERTHET
13
Franck BONNAMOUR
14
Benoit COSNEFROY
15
Valentin PARET PEINTRE
16
Nicolas PRODHOMME
17
Damien TOUZE
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
21
Quinten HERMANS
22
Kristian SBARAGLI
23
Gianni VERMEERSCH
24
Jason OSBORNE
25
Xandro MEURISSE
26
Jimmy JANSSENS
27
Tobias BAYER
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
31
Warren BARGUIL
32
Louis BARRE
33
Clément CHAMPOUSSIN
34
Anthony DELAPLACE
35
Thibault GUERNALEC
36
Simon GUGLIELMI
37
Alessandro VERRE
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
41
Alexey LUTSENKO
42
Gleb BRUSSENSKIY
43
Igor CHZHAN
44
Javier ROMO
45
Fabio FELLINE
46
Simone VELASCO
47
Yevgeniy FEDOROV
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
51
Bob JUNGELS
52
Ide SCHELLING
53
Frederik WANDAHL
54
Matteo FABBRO
55
Nico DENZ
56
Maximilian SCHACHMANN
57
Aleksandr VLASOV
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
61
Ion IZAGUIRRE
62
Thomas CHAMPION
63
Jose HERRADA
64
Guillaume MARTIN
65
Victor LAFAY
66
Anthony PEREZ
67
André CARVALHO
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
71
Romain BARDET
72
Matthew DINHAM
73
Christopher HAMILTON
74
Andreas LEKNESSUND
75
Florian STORK
76
Henri VANDENABEELE
77
Kevin VERMAERKE
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
81
Neilson POWLESS
82
Ben HEALY
83
Frølich Mikkel HONORÉ
84
Mark PADUN
85
Andrea PICCOLO
86
Stefan DE BOD
87
James SHAW
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
91
Bruno ARMIRAIL
92
Romain GREGOIRE
93
Matthieu LADAGNOUS
94
Olivier LE GAC
95
Rudy MOLARD
96
Quentin PACHER
97
Lars VAN DEN BERG
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
101
Rui COSTA
102
Biniam GIRMAY
103
Laurens HUYS
104
Louis Du Bouisson MEINTJES
105
Lorenzo ROTA
106
Loïc VLIEGEN
107
Georg ZIMMERMANN
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
111
Carlos RODRIGUEZ
112
Jhonatan NARVAEZ
113
Brandon RIVERA
114
Omar FRAILE
115
Ben TULETT
116
Lucas PLAPP
117
Daniel Felipe MARTINEZ
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
121
Alex ARANBURU
122
Ruben ALMEIDA
123
Matteo JORGENSON
124
Luis MAS
125
José ROJAS
126
Sergio SAMITIER
127
Gonzalo SERRANO
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
131
Simon YATES
132
Michael MATTHEWS
133
Matteo SOBRERO
134
Felix ENGELHARDT
135
Chris HARPER
136
Alessandro DE MARCHI
137
G Lawson CRADDOCK
141
Pello BILBAO
142
Mikel LANDA
143
Santiago BUITRAGO
144
Yukiya ARASHIRO
145
Matevž GOVEKAR
146
Jack HAIG
147
Johan PRICE
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
151
Tony GALLOPIN
152
Giulio CICCONE
153
Juan Pedro LOPEZ
154
Bauke MOLLEMA
155
Quinn SIMMONS
156
Skjelmose JENSEN
157
Toms SKUJINS
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
161
Tiesj BENOOT
162
Edoardo AFFINI
163
Lennard HOFSTEDE
164
Thomas GLOAG
165
Gijs LEEMREIZE
166
Timo ROOSEN
167
Nathan VAN HOOYDONCK
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
171
Juan AYUSO
172
Sjoerd BAX
173
George BENNETT
174
Jan CHRISTEN
175
Alessandro COVI
176
Marc HIRSCHI
177
Diego ULISSI
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
181
Ander OKAMIKA
182
Jose Manuel DIAZ
183
Antonio FAGUNDEZ
184
Andres ARDILA
185
Victor LANGELLOTTI
186
Angel MADRAZO
187
Rodrigo ALVAREZ
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
191
Fernando BARCELO
192
Jokin MURGUIALDAY
193
Joel NICOLAU
194
Eduard PRADES
195
Michal SCHLEGEL
196
Julen AMEZQUETA
197
Josu ETXEBERRIA
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
201
Roger ADRIA
202
Urko BERRADE
203
Héctor CARRETERO
204
Raul GARCIA
205
Jordi LOPEZ
206
Pau MIQUEL
207
Ibon RUIZ
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
211
Xabier ISASA
212
Txomin JUARISTI
213
Ibai AZURMENDI
214
Gotzon MARTIN
215
Mikel ITURRIA
216
Xabier BERASATEGI
217
Joan BOU
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
221
Mathieu BURGAUDEAU
222
Steff CRAS
223
Victor DE LA PARTE
224
Fabien GRELLIER
225
Alan JOUSSEAUME
226
Geoffrey SOUPE
227
Matteo VERCHER
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
231
Johannes ADAMIETZ
232
Pascal EENKHOORN
233
Mathijs PAASSCHENS
234
Eduardo SEPULVEDA
235
Liam SLOCK
236
Harrison SWEENY
237
Maxim VAN GILS
DORSAL
PAÍS
CORREDOR
241
Michael WOODS
242
Jakob FUGLSANG
243
Domenico POZZOVIVO
244
Nicholas SCHULTZ
245
Dylan TEUNS
246
Stephen WILLIAMS
247
Simon CLARKE
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.