How to watch Based on a True Story season 2 online from anywhere for FREE – stream new episodes of dark comedy

Where to watch Based on a True Story season 2 online

The Bartletts return, but having a baby in tow this time out doesn’t mean a new series of murders won’t lure them back in. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Based on a True Story season 2 online from anywhere in the world.

After season 1 saw married true crime podcasters Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan (Chris Messina) discover their friend Matt (Tom Bateman) was in fact the Westside Ripper that they’d been investigating, they agreed to remain tight lipped as long as he changed his ways (and appeared on their show, obvs.). But when a speight of fresh murders occurs around the same time Ava’s sister Tory (Liana Liberato) announces her engagement to Matt, the Bartlett’s become obsessed with finding out if their future brother in law is the killer.

Ava’s new ‘mom-friend’ Drew (Melissa Fumero), provides a welcome distraction, but is she all that she seems? Showrunner Annie Weisman teases that it’s a “Surprising new role” for the former Brooklyn Nine-Nine star.

With the stakes even higher and the comedy even darker, this sophomore outing could prove to be even more riotously entertaining than the first. So read on for how to watch Based on a True Story season 2 online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Based on a True Story S2 will stream completely free on TVNZ+.

How to watch Based on a True Story season 2 from abroad

How to watch Based on a True Story season 2 around the world

How to watch Based on a True Story season 2 online for FREE in New Zealand

Kiwi's can stream Based on a True Story season 2 online for FREE on TVNZ+ with the premiere set for Friday, November 22.

Where to watch Based on a True Story season 2 online in the USA

Based on a True Story season 2 will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, in the US. All eight episodes will drop on Thursday, November 21. Viewers can catch up on all episodes, including the reunion, with a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $7.99 a month.

How to watch Based on a True Story season 2 online in Australia

Based on a True Story season 2 will stream Foxtel Now and Binge in Australia, with episodes starting Thursday, November 21. Foxtel Now offers a full, cable-like experience from $25/month after a 10-day free trial. Binge starts from AU$10 a month after a 7-day free trial.

Can I watch Based on a True Story season 2 online in the UK?

The first season of Based on a True Story aired on Sky Max during their partnership with Peacock. While that's now ended, season 2 is still slated to arrive on the platform, though there's no confirmation as to when just yet.

When it does arrive, you'll also be able to stream via Sky's pay as you go service, Now.

Use a VPN to unblock TVNZ+ and watch Based on a True Story season 2 for free – from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Based on a True Story season 2 online or on TV in Canada?

There's no confirmed plans for Based on a True Story season 2 in Canada just yet, but season 1 aired on the W Network, so we'd expect to see season 2 there eventually.

W Network is available through the Stack TV service, which carries a number of channels and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more. It’s free to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$12.99 per month thereafter.

If you're a Kiwi traveling north of the border and want to watch on TVNZ, you can do so with a VPN.

What you need to know about Based on a True Story season 2

Based on a True Story season 2 trailer

When is the Based on a True Story S2 release date? All episodes of Based on a True Story season two land on Peacock in the US on Thursday, November 21. The season debuts on Binge in Australia on the same day and can be streamed for free in New Zealand on TVNZ+ from Nov 22. UK and Canada release information is TBC.

Who is in the cast of Based on a True Story season 2? Kaley Cuoco as Ava Bartlett Chris Messina as Nathan Bartlett Tom Bateman as Matt Pierce Priscilla Quintana as Ruby Gale Liana Liberato as Tory Thompson Melissa Fumero as Drew Li Jun Li as Michelle Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Serena Aisha Alfa as Carolyn June Diane Raphael as Lipinski sister No. 1 Brandon Keener as Paul Miles Mussenden as Detective Quincy Burrell Sebastian Quinn as Carlos Pierson Fodé as Jamie Jessica St. Clair as Lipinski sister No. 2 Aaron Staton as Simon Timm Sharp as Richard Yvonne Senat Jones as Detective Jessie Peterson Lizze Broadway as Dahlia Stone Ever Carradine as Melissa Lake

What can we expect from Based on a True Story season 2? The official synopsis from Peacock reads: "Based on a True Story follows realtor Ava Bartlett, and her tennis-playing husband Nathan, as they revel in their obsession with true crime and investigate murders near them – while producing a podcast with who they believe is the killer. In Season 2, new characters, new drama, and a new case will test the Bartletts as they plunge into even more danger. Can they solve a new murder mystery? You'll have to watch to find out."

Based on a True Story season 2 episode guide

Episode 1: "Liquid Gold"

Ava and Nathan struggle with parenthood and try to convince Matt to return home; Matt fills in Nathan on the events surrounding Ruby's death, while Ava does her own investigation back at home.

Episode 2: "Control F for Murder"

After arguing about Tory's relationship with Matt, Ava and Tory strike a deal: Tory will attend law school if Ava, who struggles socially, makes an effort to make new friends.

Episode 3: "Relapse"

Ava investigates a crime scene and runs into an old friend; Nathan takes a giant financial risk for a chance at redemption; Ava channels the Lipinski sisters to help her understand more.

Episode 4: "Y'all Ready for This?"

Ava and Nathan try to rekindle their relationship by going to a sex party, but Ava's true motives are hidden; Matt is confronted by a fellow addict; Ava begins a new social experiment online.

Episode 5: "Double Fault"

Nathan plays a redemption match against a lifelong rival; the new serial killer haunting Los Angeles sends Ava a cipher to decode; Matt offers Ava his expertise.

Episode 6: "Based on a Drew Story"

Reeling from Nathan's public embarrassment, he and Ava try to track down Drew; Matt and Tory plan their wedding ceremony; Matt gives into his dark desires.

Episode 7: "Shotgun Wedding"

Matt's past comes back to haunt Ava and Nathan; Ava realizes her true crime obsession has become a dangerous addiction; when they try to leave it all behind, mysterious forces prevent them from escaping.

Episode 8: "This Week's Guest"

Ava and Nathan find themselves on a game show with deadly stakes, while Tory and Matt are on the run from the police.