How to watch AEW: live stream All Elite Wrestling online – from anywhere

How to watch All Elite Wrestling online

All Elite Wrestling – AEW –has proved to be not just an alternative to WWE, but a success in its own right. The grappling comes thick and fast, and there are plenty of ways to tune in. We'll show to you how to watch AEW live stream below, including how to watch AEW free online, from anywhere in the world.

What is AEW wrestling? Founded by Tony Khan and his father Shahid Khan in January 2019, All Elite Wrestling is the fastest growing promotion in professional wrestling. After AEW's first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, in May 2019, the promotion was quick to launch its first weekly TV show, AEW Dynamite, the following October. Nowadays, the Khan-led organisation has AEW Dynamite airing each and every Wednesday, AEW Rampage airing each and every Friday, and now AEW Collision airing each and every Saturday. There are also quarterly Battle of the Belts TV specials, which offer up a one-hour show full of championship matches. In addition to its television output, AEW has historically run four of its own Pay-Per-Views per year; those being AEW Revolution in March, AEW Double or Nothing in May, AEW All Out in September, and AEW Full Gear in November. On top of those traditional four PPVs, AEW has also produced crossover shows with New Japan Pro-Wrestling in the form of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door; a PPV which has run in June for the past two years. In 2023, AEW will deliver its first ever UK event, with the All In PPV taking place from London's Wembley Stadium on August 27. Read on and we'll show you how to watch AEW live streams online, from where you are...

AEW schedule 2023

WEEKLY TV:

AEW Dynamite: Wednesday - 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST (Thursday)

AEW Rampage: Friday - 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Saturday)

AEW Collision: Saturday - 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST (Sunday)

AEW Battle of the Belts: Quarterly TBC

UPCOMING PPVs:

AEW All In: August 27, 2023 - TBC

AEW All Out: September 3, 2023 - TBC

AEW Full Gear: TBC

Free AEW live stream

AEW Plus offers full coverage of all the major AEW events, including Dynamite, Rampage and Collision. It also has each episode of the now-cancelled AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

New users get a 7-day free trial! It's $6.99 a month thereafter, no contract, cancel anytime.

AEW Plus is available to those in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Brazil and Italy.. but not the USA.

Travelling abroad? Use a VPN to unblock your usual AEW Plus live stream from anywhere on the planet.

How to watch AEW live from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream AEW above. But you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream AEW from anywhere:

How to use a VPN for AEW PPVs

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's AEW Plus for the UK.

How to watch AEW PPVs: live stream in the US

US fans can watch the weekly AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage, and AEW Collision shows in the following ways: AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision on TNT (via Sling TV) AEW Rampage on TBS (via Sling TV / Hulu) Bleacher Report Live is the exclusive place to watch AEW PPV events stateside. Outside the USA? Use ExpressVPN to access Bleacher Report Live when travelling overseas

How to watch AEW PPVs: live stream in Canada

In Canada, the AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision, and AEW Rampage are all available via TSN. TSN costs from CA $7.99 a day or CA $19.99 a month. The best place to watch AEW PPVs in Canada is on FITE. Alternatively, Canadian viewers catch watch AEW PPVs on Bleacher Report Live, with the PPV traditionally getting underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sundays. Travelling abroad? You can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch AEW: live stream wrestling in the UK

In the UK and Ireland, AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision, and AEW Rampage air free on ITV and the ITVX player. The catch? Well, the shows are delayed broadcasts, so you won't be able to watch them live. FITE is the home of AEW PPVs for UK fans at a cost of $19.99 per event. As ever, it will be always be a late night for those in the UK, with AEW PPVs usually starting 1am BST on Sunday night/Monday morning.

How to watch AEW: live stream wrestling in Australia

Australian fans can find AEW PPVs on FITE at a cost of $19.99. While it's always a late night for UK fans, it's an early start for those wrestling fans in Australia, AEW PPVs usually starting at 10am AEST on Monday morning.

How to watch AEW: live stream in Europe

Those in Europe and The Stans can watch all weekly AEW content and PPVs through sports streaming service DAZN.

What are the AEW regular events? At present, AEW has three weekly TV shows, AEW Dynamite (Wednesday), AEW Rampage (Friday), and AEW Collision (Saturday). In addition to its regular TV schedule, AEW has historically served up four PPVs per year since the company's inception in 2019, and AEW has likewise delivered four TV specials each year in the form of AEW Battle of the Belts. The last two years have seen AEW join with New Japan Pro-Wrestling to deliver the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door crossover PPV, and 2023 will see AEW run its first UK event with All In on August 27 2023.

What countries is AEW Plus in? Residents in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Italy, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg who wish to have access to live and on-demand AEW action. AEW Plus is also available in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, though weekly shows air on a 14-day delay in those countries. AEW Plus subscribers in Puerto Rico, West Bank & Gaza, New Caledonia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Europe (excluding Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Reunion Islands, San Marino, Spain, St Pierre & Miquelon, or Vatican) will find AEW programming is available on a 30-day delay. For users in Malaysia, AEW Plus operates under a 60-day delay.

Is AEW coming to the UK? Yes, AEW will be visiting the United Kingdom for the first time ever later this year, with AEW All In to emanate from London's Wembley Stadium on August 27, 2023. It remains to be seen whether this will become an annual Pay-Per-View, though AEW does have a rabid fanbase in the UK.