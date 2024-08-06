Get EFL action, Netflix and Sky TV at an ultra-low price with this unmissable bundle deal

The new football season is almost here and we've got an incredible deal for any sports fans out there. From 8 August, you can grab this bundle of Sky Sports, Sky TV and Netflix for just £43 per month (was £52) – now that's excellent value.

This deal will include Sky Sports +, a new offering that will deliver "50% more sport" to Sky Sports subscribers for free – this includes four times more matches from the English Football League. This will mean that all 72 EFL teams – spanning the Championship, League 1 and League 2 – will have at least 20 of their matches featured on live TV this season, giving some much-needed air time to sides lower down the footballing pyramid.

If football isn't your thing though, fear not – there'll be plenty of action from the Rugby Super League, ATP & WTA tennis Tours, PGA, LPGA and DP World Tour events, F1, and so much more. That's not to mention the inclusion of both Sky TV channels and a Netflix subscription, ensuring that there's something for the whole family to enjoy.

Today's best Sky Sports, Sky TV & Netflix deal

Sky Sports, Sky TV & Netflix: was £52 now £43 at Sky

This epic bundle is now available for £9 less per month, but only for a limited time! Over the duration of a 24-month contract, you'll be saving a substantial £216 – not bad at all! You also get Sky TV and a basic Netflix subscription (with ads) here, meaning you're getting the ultimate viewing package. This offer is only available until 21 August, so make sure you don't miss it.

A crucial aspect of this deal is that it's only available to new Sky TV customers with either a Sky Stream Puck (and a TV with an HDMI port) or a Sky Glass TV.

At the moment, you can grab a Sky Glass TV for just £14 a month, so if you're in the market for a new TV, it could be worth grabbing this as well as taking advantage of the excellent Sky Sports bundle deal. In our Sky Glass review, we loved the quick and easy all-in-one streaming experience on offer, which removes the need for a dish or aerial, making it a very solid option in a competitive market.

The addition of Sky TV and Netflix make this a truly unmissable offer in my view. Despite changes made to its subscription model in recent years, we still class Netflix as the Best Streaming Service for Most People in our guide to the best streaming service. Even though this bundle offers the basic plan with ads, you're still getting access to thousands of incredible TV shows and movies – many of which are unavailable through Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and other competitors.