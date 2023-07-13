The Witcher season 3 part 2 trailer teases a heartbreaking end for Henry Cavill's Geralt

Spoilers follow for The Witcher season 3 volume 1.

Netflix has released the official trailer for The Witcher season 3 part 2 – and it looks like Henry Cavill's Geralt is ready to make his last, heart-wrenching stand.

The two-minute-long teaser, which you can watch below, is packed to the rafters with large-scale battles, thrilling moments, and even the appearance of a unicorn (long-time fans will know the significance of this scene).

But it's the impending departure of Cavill's Geralt, who's leaving The Witcher TV series after the third season ends, that takes center stage in this emotionally-charged trailer. And, even though we know that Liam Hemsworth will replace Cavill as the titular character from season 4 onwards, it appears as though Cavill's Geralt will give his life to keep surrogate daughter Ciri safe from the Continent's evil forces.

Netflix hasn't released a new plot synopsis for the second part of The Witcher's third season – although that isn't surprising, as there will be some viewers who haven't watched season 3 volume 1 yet. So, to preserve the mystery of what happened in this season's first five episodes – if you haven't read about them online yet – the world's best streaming service declined to provide an updated story synopsis heading into volume 2.

We're about to enter full spoiler territory for season 3 volume 1, though, so turn back now if you're not caught up with the show's latest episodes.

Geralt will have a new face from season 4 onwards. (Image credit: Susie Allnutt/Netflix)

Still, there's enough for fans of the high-fantasy series, and of Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher books (which Netflix's adaptation is based upon), to glean from the latest footage.

Viewers can expect an almighty showdown at Aretuza, the Thanedd Island-based academy for mages, between Tissaia's forces and what appears to Francesca's Scoai'tael. Remember, in volume 1, Emperor Emhyr – Ciri's father – teamed up with Francesca's elves to find Ciri and bring her to Nilfgaard so they can use her powers for nefarious means. As the above teaser shows, though, that they'll have to get past Geralt, Yennefer, and the trio's allies before that happens.

There are plenty of other big teases for what's to come in season 3 part 2, too. We see Ciri trapped in a desert (alongside the aforementioned white unicorn) after she inadvertently portals herself there. Additionally, we see Geralt fighting elves and Nilfgaardian forces in what appears to be Brokilon Forest – again, diehard Witcher fans know the context of this sequence of events. He's also shown to be preparing for a potential showdown with Vilgefortz, who was revealed as the brains behind the operation to kidnap Ciri for Nilfgaard if she sought shelter at Aretuza.

It's nearly time to bid farewell to Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia. (Image credit: Netflix)

Whatever happens in volume 2, it's sure to be a very emotional end for Cavill's run as Geralt. We see the lead character crying as he lies – presumably incapacitated – on a beach before he's later shown falling into a river or ocean. Is this how Cavill's Geralt dies, only to be reborn as Hemsworth's take on the character? We'll have to wait and see.

What we're all hoping for – aside from a fitting send-off for Cavill – is a better second half to the show's latest installment. In our review of The Witcher season 3, we said one of the best Netflix shows of all-time was "losing its magical touch" and that "a show of The Witcher’s scale, scope, and caliber needs to aim much higher than just 'doing enough'". Based on the volume 2 trailer, though, it's possible that season 3's final episodes might deliver a grandstand and emotive end to a divisive entry in the series' history.

The Witcher season 3 volume 2, which consists of the final three entries, will launch on Netflix on Thursday, July 27.