Oscar-shortlisted short film Anuja is coming to Netflix, and its sneak peak has made me even more excited for the Oscar nominations

In the build up to the 2025 Oscar ceremony, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to Anuja, shortlisted for the Best Live Action Short Film Oscar, which the platform announced by dropping a sneak peak video (see below). Now that awards season is in full swing, I’m slowly checking off all the possible nominees on my watchlist in time for the ceremony on March 2, and Netflix has made my job a lot easier - it's why it remains one of the best streaming services.

ANUJA | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Premiering at the HollyShorts Film Festival in August last year, Anuja is set in Delhi, India and follows the life-changing journey of the nine-year old title character played by Sajda Pathan, who works alongside her older sister in a garment factory. When a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her to attend school presents itself, Anuja has a big decision to make that could affect her sister’s fate as well as her own. While we don't know exactly when Anuja will be released on Netflix, its sneak peak clip promises an inspiring story of resilience and determination - and I can’t wait to add it to my Netflix list.

With Adam J. Graves in the director’s chair, the creative team behind Anuja is made up of some of Hollywood’s most known figures including Mindy Kaling and Guneet Monga Kapoor (from the Oscar-winning short movie The Elephant Whisperers). Additionally, Priyanka Chopra-Jones serves as executive producer. From what started as a short film making waves with audiences in India, Kaling has since expressed her excitement for the short film’s transition to a global platform.

“Anuja is a story that means so much to me—it’s powerful, hopeful, and full of life, just like the incredible young girls it represents,” Kaling stated, adding that “the film brings attention to crucial issues while celebrating resilience, humor, and hope. I’m delighted that, with Netflix joining the team, the conversation will expand as it reaches audiences far and wide”.

Usually, I’m not one to go for a short movie since lengthy feature dramas are more up my alley, but since broadening my streaming options and downloading platforms such as Mubi for the first time, short films have been cropping up more than before. And as someone who gets heavily invested in all things awards season, seeing Anuja’s sneak peak video and place in the Oscars shortlist has opened my eyes to short films as a growing artform, and I have a feeling that more will be added to my watchlist from here on in.

You might also like