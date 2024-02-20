Netflix says more episodes of its happiest show Pokémon Concierge are on the way

It's official: Pokémon Concierge is one of the best things you can stream right now, and you don't need to take my word for it. The show has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, where the only criticism is that there just aren't enough episodes – and that's about to change. Netflix has announced that it's making more episodes. It hasn't said how many or when we'll be able to stream them, but the announcement is still a happy-making one.

If you're not familiar with the show, it takes place in the Pokémon Resort where concierge Haru comes to make a fresh start. Haru befriends Pokémon including Psyduck, the star of the show, as well as familiar names such as Pikachu, Eevee, Dragonite and more. It's a beautiful, bright and gentle show that's delighted viewers of all ages. It's technically a kids' show but adults have been loving it too.

Pokémon Concierge: gotta watch 'em all

If you're wondering whether to stream Pokémon Concierge, the critics are unanimous: it's a big yes. Kirsten Carey of The Mary Sue is a definite convert: "Watching Pokémon Concierge was the first time in my life I have cried from a piece of media being cute. Dwarf Animation Studio’s loving attention to detail resulted in so many delightful, adorable moments that I had to stifle tears of joy."

Describing it as "cozycore", IGN Movies says that "rather than focus on high-stakes battling, Pokémon Concierge invites the viewer to sit back, relax, and enjoy a vacation with Pokémon". The Daily Beast says that "the show’s high level of craftsmanship makes every small detail worth poring over in awe", and Paste Magazine says "the felt-crafted stop-motion animation is incredible. Pokémon have never before been animated in such an adorable and tactile way".

The word "adorable" comes up again and again in reviews, with even the hardest-hearted critics falling for the show's considerable charms. So if you're looking for a ray of sunshine in a world that seems increasingly full of bad and sad news, Pokémon Concierge is it. As Ready Steady Cut says: "Nobody’s mad, nobody wants a fight. Everyone just wants to have a nice time."