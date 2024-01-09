Pokémon anime fans face signing up to Netflix and 6 other streamers as popular TV app shuts down

Bad news, Pokémon fans: the Pokémon TV app and website TV app, one of the best ways to watch the long-running Pokémon anime series, is shutting down.

Per a statement posted on Pokémon.com, the app, which had been the most popular place to stream the long-running TV show for free, is no longer available to download. As of January 8, it's also been removed from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Amazon Appstore, Nintendo eShop, and Pokemon.com. Those fortunate to have downloaded the app prior to its removal, though, can keep watching their favorite episodes for a couple more months before the app is shut down for good on March 28.

For Pokémon fans, that means watching shows is about to get a lot more complicated. Indeed, because the Pokémon anime's vast number of movies and TV show seasons are spread over the world's best streaming services, anyone wanting to watch it from start to finish – well, up to the end of the Ash Ketchum era, anyway – will have to sign up to no less than seven different streamers to do so.

Where can I watch Pokémon once the TV app is shuttered?

Step into the world of Pokémon Concierge! 🏝 Follow Haru in her adventures at the Pokémon Resort as she meets with trainers, resort guests and more Pokémon! Now streaming. pic.twitter.com/dyqceLddJLDecember 30, 2023 See more

We're glad you asked. After all, there are a ton of Pokémon TV and films out there – and, as mentioned, it's shared across a lot of different services. Thanks to a separate article on Pokémon.com, though, you can see exactly what streamer has the particular shows and/or movies you want to see.

Let's start with Netflix. Its catalog includes The Beginning (season 1), Journeys (Seasons 23 to 25), the recently released stop-motion exclusive miniseries Pokémon Concierge, and some Pokémon movies, too.

It's Prime Video, though, that appears to have the biggest collection. Its library contains the Gold and Silver arc (seasons 3 to 5), Ruby and Sapphire (seasons 6 to 9), XY (seasons 17 to 19) and select movies. Some of its other Pokémon content is also available via Prime Video channels too, including The Beginning (season 2), Diamond and Pearl (seasons 14 to 16), and Sun and Moon (seasons 20 to 22).

Not signed up to Amazon's primary streamer? Don't fret, as some of the above seasons are also viewable on other platforms. Hulu has XY (seasons 17 to 19), The Roku Channel has Sun and Moon (seasons 20 to 22), while Amazon Freevee is home to Ruby and Sapphire (seasons 6 to 9), and Hoopla has Diamond and Pearl (seasons 10 to 12).

Furthermore, you can stream Pokémon: Paldean Winds, Pokémon: Hisuian Snow, Pokémon: Twilight Wings, Pokémon Evolutions, Pokémon Generations and Pokétoon on YouTube. Tubi is home to Black and White (seasons 14 to 16), too. Lastly, Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, and Viz have a selection of Pokémon titles to rent or buy if you'd prefer not to subscribe to any of the above.

In short: if you want to watch every single Pokémon movie and TV show, you've got a lot of streaming platforms to sign up to. Our advice? Sign up to one, binge watch everything on offer within one month, cancel that subscription, and move onto the next. That way, you won't be stumping up the ridiculous amount of money to subscribe to each service for months on end. You're welcome, internet.