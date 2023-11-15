Netflix’s adorable Pokemon stop-motion show looks like the perfect winter warmer
The trailer for Pokémon Concierge just dropped and it's utterly adorable
We've been excited about Pokémon Concierge, the forthcoming stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon universe, for some time. And the newly released trailer hasn't done anything to curb our enthusiasm. It's the first collaboration between Netflix and The Pokémon Company, and there will be four episodes of up to 20 minutes apiece. We'll put our "gotta watch 'em all" joke in here to get it out of the way.
According to the blurb: "When Pokémon need a break, they head to a peaceful resort to relax, looked after by a team of Pokémon concierges". One such concierge is newcomer Haru, who has to learn how to care for the likes of Pikachu, Eve, Magikarp and Dragonite.
Pokémon Concierge release date and cast
The voice cast brings big names from both Japan and the US including Non (In This Corner of the World) as Haru; Ai Fairouz (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Alisa; Okuno Eita (Yell) as Tyler and Takemura Yoshiko (Tiger & Bunny) as Watanabe. The English voice cast includes Karen Fukuhara (The Boy and the Heron) as Haru; Imani Hakim (Everybody Hates Chris) as Alisa; Josh Keaton (Voltron: Legendary Defender) as Tyler; and Lori Alan (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Watanabe.
As you can see from the trailer it's almost unbearably cute, with a theme tune by Japanese music legend Mariya Takeuchi that sets out the show's opening theme song: 'Have a Good Time Here.' This particular Pokémon adventure is not about battles, but something much more gentle. We're suckers for stop motion at the best of times, and the combination of the technique and some adorable character design makes this a must-watch for the holidays.
Pokémon Concierge will stream on Netflix from Thursday, December 28, 2023.
