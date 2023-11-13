4 underrated Netflix Geeked Week 2023 reveals that you might have missed

We came, we saw, we left with almost as many questions as we had before: Netflix's Geeked Week 2023 has been and gone, leaving tons of teaser trailers in its wake.

Films like Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, which looks like the epic sci-fi fantasy franchise Netflix has been searching for, the dark fairy tale Damsel, which sees Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown takes on a Game of Thrones-like dragon, and 3 Body Problem, which looks like a mind-bending sci-fi series, may have caused the bulk of the excitement, but there were plenty of other really interesting announcements and teasing trailers too.

Here are some of our favorites for the year ahead.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Netflix's Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is a sequel to the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous series that promises "a new era of chaos" after the park has closed and the kingdom has fallen. Anything with a roaring T-Rex is pretty much guaranteed a place on our to-watch list, and the tone of the teaser feels a lot darker than previous series – so while this one is aimed at younger audiences than the movies, it should still have plenty for the grown-ups to get their terrible teeth into. Who's behind the scenes is just as interesting: Steven Spielberg is executive producing alongside Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World, and Frank Marshall, who produced the Jurassic World trilogy. The series launch date has yet to be confirmed but it's due in 2024.

Dead Boy Detectives

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? Then you may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. The mystery-solving and distinctly dead detectives are based on characters created by Matt Wagner and Neil Gaiman, whose spectacular The Sandman was one of our very favorite Netflix shows of last year. The show also survived near-cancelation: it was originally made for Max, but a change of priorities at Max meant it has now moved to Netflix. The eight episodes promise all kinds of supernatural fun including evil witches, escaping from hell and battling death herself. The show could be one to tug on the heartstrings too: when it was first announced it was described as a ghost story that explores loss, grief and death. This one's "coming soon".

The Brothers Sun

The Brothers Sun is a dark action comedy series set in LA and Taiwan, and it follows Taipei gangster and accomplished killer Charles Sun – the Sun of the title. When his father is killed by a mysterious murderer, Sun travels to LA to protect his brother and his mother. The brother knows nothing of his elder sibling's lethal line of work or that their dad was a fearsome crime boss, and his world is quickly turned upside down by the new knowledge and accompanying danger. The lead role is played by Justin Chien alongside a top-notch Asian cast including Sam Song Li, Highdee Kuan, and Joon Lee. Michelle Yeoh is also on board as Sun's "shrewd and observant" mom. This looks like it could be great. It'll be available to stream from January 4, 2024.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Not to be confused with the similarly titled Revelation, to which it's the sequel, Masters of the Universe: Revolution is the new series of Kevin Smith's He-Man sequel/reboot – and this time there's a distinct hint of the Terminator to He-Man's arch-enemy Skeletor. Vibes-wise this reboot appears to be the Dark Knight to the campy Batman of the original He-Man cartoons, with this He-Man grappling with new responsibility and trying to decide whether he should be the king or the champion. With a voice cast including Mark Hamill, William Shatner and Lena Headey this is one to add to your list, and you won't need to wait long: it premiers in January 2024.